LITCHFIELD — First Selectman Denise Raap, a Democrat, is being challenged for her second term by Republican and longtime Boy Scout leader Daniel Martineau in Litchfield’s municipal election this November.
Republicans nominated Martineau on evening at the Litchfield Republican Town Caucus, which was held at the Litchfield Firehouse. Martineau received 36 votes while town resident Christine Harding, who also ran for the nomination, received 33 votes, according to RTC Chairman John Bongiorno.
Martineau, 55, said he decided to run because he has a “passion” for the town and its citizens.
He has worked as a chief probation officer for the state out of the Litchfield Judicial District for 26 years. He is now retired, along with his wife, Darcie.
Martineau said while he has never been involved in town politics, he has been very active in the Litchfield community and strongly supports volunteering.
“I really, really believe it’s volunteers that make the town run,” he said.
He added he thoroughly enjoys the outdoors and working with the youth in the community. He has been a Boy Scout leader with Bantam Boy Scout Troop 29 for 20 years.
“Within our troop in the last 20 years, under our leadership, we’ve had over 30 Eagle Scouts,” he said, crediting all the volunteers he said have made that possible.
Additionally, he said he’s interested in ensuring children receive a quality education and wants to advocate for seniors.
“I want to be available for all ages,” he said.
He added he really appreciates Harding’s “passion for the community” and John Torrant’s “experience as a selectman. I know that we are going to be a very positive team for the community.”
Martineau said he has enjoyed living in the Litchfield area his entire life.
“Litchfield has a quality environment where the air is fresh, the water is clean and the change in seasons are refreshing. There is much to do here, but most importantly the people here are strong and loyal to God, family and their community. They serve on boards, youth organizations, fire companies, (and) ambulance, and run programs to keep the community great. The lifestyle in Litchfield and the culture and history, complimented by places such as White Memorial Foundation and many others, make this an amazing place to live,” he said.
In a post on Raap’s First Selectman of Litchfield Facebook page, she spoke of projects she has worked on while in office.
“We expanded the Community Emergency Response Team to 50-plus volunteers. The Bantam Annex Food Co-op is fully stocked and operational. The Municipal Bus has been taken back by the town and provides an essential service to our seniors and disabled,” Raap wrote. “The town joined Sustainable CT in January 2020 and has achieved Bronze Certification and (is) soon to submit our application for Silver.”
Raap’s goals going forward include “securing the Community Project Grant dollars so that the Northfield Fire Department can complete their second floor and working closely with the Smart Task Force (Save Money and Reduce Trash) to tackle ‘excessive’ costs of garbage disposal to the town taxpayers,” she wrote.