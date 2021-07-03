WATERTOWN — From exercising and vacationing together to tackling breast cancer, mother and daughter team Stephanie and Kayla Burr have always shared a special bond, according to the elder Burr, who is now on a new adventure with her daughter.
The pair just opened Simply Bowls & Co., a healthful food business at 469 Main St..
The menu offers “build your own bowls,” which comes with a base made from fresh fruit, in which customers can add toppings such as chia seeds, coconut flakes and kiwi.
Smoothies come in flavors, including “Mojito Mama,” made from spinach, pineapple, mint and lime; and protein shakes such as “Peanut Butter Bash,” which is made from oat milk, blueberry, cacao nibs and other natural ingredients, which are also sold at the store.
Breakfast items include scrambled eggs and protein pancakes, and lunches consist of rice bowls, wraps, sandwiches and salads.
All foods are made fresh on the premises at the 1,200-square-foot business, which previously stood vacant for many years, according to Stephanie Burr, 50.
While all items are grab and go, there are about 20 seats inside and a table outside the store.
Burr previously worked as a clinical nutritionist at Vibrant Health, a supplement company in Shelton. During Easter of 2019, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.
Burr said her daughter, who is 20 and is taking virtual classes in health science at Quinnipiac University, was her support system every step of the way.
“She went through all the surgeries with me,” the senior Burr said. “She helped when I had chemo and was my voice during my treatment.”
As one of nine children, the senior Burr never had “such a tight relationship with my mom because there were six girls,” she said, adding “I cherish her.”
After radiation, chemotherapy, a lymphectomy and double mastectomy, Burr is now in remission and focusing all her energy on her new business.
Other family members, including Burr’s husband, Darren, a chef; and sons Jacob, 24 and Alex, 22, also help out at the store.
As a board certified medical nutritionist and personal trainer, Stephanie Burr operates her 20-year-old practice, Simply Health, in an office inside Simply Bowls.
Stephanie Burr said that oftentimes places that serve food tend not to want to share ingredients found in their dishes nor give out their “secret” recipe. She advises consumers if they aren’t sure what an item is made from — ask.
“We feel that nutrition shouldn’t be hidden,” Kayla Burr said, adding that everyone who works at Simply Bowls will share the ingredients of anything on the menu.
“That is what education is about. Why would you take something you don’t know anything about? It’s not a secret,” Stephanie Burr said.
Additionally, she’s not in favor of using powders in dishes.
“That’s not the way to eat,” she said. “We fill in the gaps with supplementation. We don’t build around supplementation.”
Most people don’t eat enough fresh fruits and vegetables, the older Burr added. “We are in a refined world. So many people eat processed food,” she said.
Kayla Burr said she customizes ingredients to each customer’s taste buds and personal requests. Customers range from bodybuilders to those who want to satisfy a craving.
“It’s so much fun,” said Kayla Burr, about owning the business so far. “It was great to get a whole team and see how everyone balances together. I have people from all different towns working here — from Wolcott, Waterbury and Thomaston — we’re all here for the same thing — to be able to eat the kinds of foods we already eat at home.”
The store is open Tuesday to Sunday. For more information, visit simplybowlsandco.com or call 860-417-2663.