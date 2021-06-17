BRIDGEWATER — The Hilltop Center has reopened and will continue to make adjustments as needed. The center requests calling to register for classes and activities.
Body Conditioning exercise class will remain live on Zoom Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.
The following groups will meet at the center - Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance, Mondays at 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Tuesdays: Computer club at 10 a.m.; Silver Needles at 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Tai Chi at 10 a.m.; Mahjongg at 1 p.m.
Fridays: Chair Yoga at 10:30 a.m., Canasta at 1 p.m.
Book Group, Monday, June 21 at 2:15 p.m., both in person and via zoom.
The Municipal Agent, Dawn MacNutt, will be at the center Tuesdays 10 a.m. to noon.
There will be Bingo on Thursday, June 24 at 1 p.m.
There is a trip to the Pez Factory & Cracker Barrel on Wednesday, June 30.
The senior van is available for residents for doctor appointments, grocery shopping and special activities with a limited destination of 20 miles. Availability is on a first come, first serve basis. Contact the senior van director Ann Frattalone at 860-350-3042 at least two weeks in advance for an appointment.