Bridgewater nonprofit hosting running event

BRIDGEWATER — There will be a Little Britches virtual 5K Walk/Run from 8 a.m. Saturday, June 26, to 8 a.m. Monday, June 28.
This event has run for the past seven years in Bridgewater, allowing runners to enjoy a day of racing and fun activities for participants of all ages. Little Britches has decided that this year's 5k Run/Walk will be a virtual event once again. Registration for this event is available by visiting https://www.littlebritchesct.org/.
The first 100 registered participants will receive a registration packet with a race t-shirt and a race bib.
All participants may share pictures on the day of the event and tag Little Britches in their social media posts. A fund-raising page can be created at https://littlebritchesct.myevent.com/.
Founded in 1979 by Peg Sweeney and Betty Lou McColgin, Little Britches aims to change the lives of people with disabilities using the movement of the horse, an announcement said.
Riders have a variety of disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit disorder, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, dyspraxia, oppositional defiance, visual impairment and auditory impairment. Some riders are wheelchair bound and experience independence for the first time on the backs of our horses. Little Britches provides an opportunity for itsstudents to participate in a sport. They are no longer spectators sitting on the sidelines. They are riders in the center of the ring — they become sports stars.
For more information, contact littlebritchesct@gmail.com.