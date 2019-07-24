WASHINGTON — Fresh off of a successful LGBTQ+ Pride service, First Congregational Church of Washington, 6 Kirby Road, Washington, kicks off a 4-week, Broadway-themed sermon series on Sunday, July 28. The series, title “Broadway at First! Where Showtunes meet Scripture” ties a selection of hit musicals to the New Testament.
At each 10 a.m. service, favorite songs from “Dear Evan Hansen” (July 28), “School of Rock” (August 4), “Wicked” (August 11), and “West Side Story” (August 18) will be presented in a variety of formats, allowing the power of these productions to accentuate the power of the Gospel.
“This series will be a fun and entertaining presentation of the Gospel during these dog days of summer,” said Rev. Robyn Gray, the new pastor at First Congregational. “Musical theater fans won’t want to miss these chances to hear God speaking to us through these shows.” Rev. Gray comes to First Congregational from Chicago via Grand Rapids, Michigan and is enjoying getting to know New England.
First Church is an Open and Affirming (ONA) congregation of the United Church of Christ, offering extravagant welcome to all persons, regardless of race, age, sex, marital status, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability. Our building is accessible to wheelchair and scooter users. Audio assist devices and large-print bulletins are also available. For more information visit www.firstchurchwashingtonct.org/.