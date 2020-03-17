Brookfield GOP committee elects new chairman

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Republican Town Committee elected George Blass as its new chairman recently, said an email from the organization. Blass, a 26-year Brookfield resident, businessman and long-time member of the Planning Commission, unseated outgoing Chair Loretta Donovan by a vote of 18-7. Longtime previous committee members, Rose DeMarco and Sarah Devine were unanimously elected as Vice Chairman and Secretary, respectively. Incumbent Treasurer Steve Cioffi was re-elected to a third term.
Upon his election Blass stated, “It’s time to move this party forward and back into a winning position. We need to restore our fundraising numbers and ensure Brookfield comes out in droves to re-elect President Trump in 2020. I will be meeting with our Leadership team in the coming days to reshape BRTC goals.”
Brookfield’s Republican Party has suffered from record low fundraising over the last two years. An incumbent Democrat First Selectman was reelected to a third term for the first time in 2019. DeMarco affirmed, “We need to focus on Republican values at the national, state and local level. Brookfield needs to restore our position in the state GOP and re-elect Steve Harding and Craig Miner.”
Brookfield’s Republican Town Committee (2020-22) includes regular members: Fred Ball, Sharon Butow, George Blass, Steve Cioffi, Rose DeMarco, Sarah Devine, Jim Diezemann, Loretta Donovan, Brian Frame, Dave Frankel, Joy Greenstein, Matt Grimes, Robert Iacobello, John Krupinsky, Nelson Malwitz, Kevin McCaffrey, Jerry Murphy, Steve O’Reilly, Harry Shaker, Tom Shevlin, Eve Sturdevant, Marie Sturdevant, Linda Taylor, George Walker and Tom Wall. Alternate members include Michelle Berg, Rosemarie Corbin, Liam Enea, Rolf Enger, Dean Esposito, Mike Gianfranceschi, Lori Goetz, Suzanne Holko, Eileen Kelly and Greg Petriccione.