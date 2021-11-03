BROOKFIELD — Local kids will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at New Milford clinics after the vaccine receives final authorization this week, according to an announcement from Brookfield Health Director Raymond Sullivan.
Brookfield has partnered with New Milford’s health department to organize specialized child clinics as soon as Saturday. Shots will be given out on Tuesdays and Sundays at the John Pettibone Community Center on 2 Pickett District Road in New Milford.
Final authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 is expected soon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine last week.
“With great anticipation we are excited to share with you opportunities for your child to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine,” the email from Sullivan to Brookfield Public Schools parents reads. “Together, we can work together so the kids in our community can get back to being kids!”
Current clinic dates include Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Nov. 9, 16, and 30 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
About three in four Brookfield residents of all ages have had at least one shot, according to the most recent state data. Sixty-eight percent of 12- to 17-year-olds in Brookfield are fully vaccinated, and 72 percent have had at least one shot.
Both Danbury and New Milford have pre-ordered doses of the Pfizer vaccine ahead of official approval. Children require a smaller dose.
The Connecticut Institute For Communities, Inc. and Danbury Health Department have also been planning to offer Pfizer at their Main Street location from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays once the vaccine is approved. Clinics could start as soon as Nov. 8, according to President and CEO Katie Curran
In recent months, Morrissey has looked for ways to make the upcoming clinics more kid-friendly and has said she planned to hold the specialized clinics in smaller, less overwhelming setting at the community center.
She wants to allow vaccine administrators more time with each young patient to answer questions and quell concerns, and provide an environment similar to the clinical settings children are used to.
In Danbury, CIFC’s Main Street site has individual exam rooms, which Curran said would be “better suited for pediatric vaccinations.”