Canaan and Salisbury students win Derwin scholarship

CANAAN — Maggie Bickford of Canaan and Nichole Aguilar of Salisbury are the 10th and 11th recipients of the $105,000 Margaret Derwin scholarship, which is awarded annually to a Housatonic Valley Regional High School junior.
The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation fund is named in memory of a 2005 Housatonic graduate.
Maggie and Nichole are the 2020 and 2021 Derwin scholars, respectively. They will each receive up to $25,000 per year toward college tuition and other costs, and $5,000 to participate in a community service program.
The Margaret Derwin Scholarship Fund also awarded $5,000 each to Henry Lopez-Gonzalez of Canaan in 2020 and Natalie Wadsworth of Falls Village in 2021 for community service trips.