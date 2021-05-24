Canaan: Hunt Library to host labor relations talk in Major League Baseball

CANAAN — The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village will host an online presentation by Eugene Orza on labor relations in Major League Baseball on Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m.
Orza is associate general counsel at the Major League Baseball Players Association and has been involved in all significant labor negotiations with MLB for over 25 years, including the major work stoppage of 1995-1996, according to an announcement.
This event will take place on Zoom. To register, visit HuntLibrary.org or call 860-824-7424.