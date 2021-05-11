CANAAN — The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village will host Jane Fleishman, author of “The Stonewall Generation: LGBTQ Elders on Sex, Activism & Aging,” on Saturday, June 5, at 4 p.m.
This event will take place outdoors in a tent at the library at 63 Main Street.
Fleishman’s book shares the stories of community members who came of age around the time of the Stonewall Riots of 1969. It is an unapologetic depiction of queer identity and culture, and the fight for civil and human rights from the 1960s to today, an announcement said. The candid interviews in the book include the voices of those frequently marginalized in the mainstream narrative of LGBTQ history: people of color, transgender people, bisexual people, drag queens, and sex workers, the announcement said.
Fleishman, Ph.D., is a certified sexuality educator, researcher, and writer with more than 40 years of experience. In her recent TEDx talk, “Is it OK for Grandma to have sex?” she articulates her mission to promote the sexual well-being of older adults. She has co-chaired national conferences for the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists and the Sexuality and Aging Consortium.
For more information, call 860-824-7424 or visit HuntLibrary.org.