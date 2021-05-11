CANAAN — Mountainside Treatment Center will host the virtual workshop: “The Art of Living Well” on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is an online workshop led by wellness experts and open to all who are interested in learning self-care techniques.

There will be five informative lifestyle sessions, including:

· An introductory session about financing and money management

· A tutorial on how to write letters to cultivate gratitude

· A demonstration about creating a sensory box for a grounding effect during uncertain times

· A session about breathing practices to ease stress and anxiety

· A short, interactive concert to celebrate wellness

For more information, visit mountainside.com.

Mountainside is at187 S Canaan Road.

Connecticut Media Group