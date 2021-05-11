CANAAN — Mountainside Treatment Center will host the virtual workshop: “The Art of Living Well” on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is an online workshop led by wellness experts and open to all who are interested in learning self-care techniques.
There will be five informative lifestyle sessions, including:
· An introductory session about financing and money management
· A tutorial on how to write letters to cultivate gratitude
· A demonstration about creating a sensory box for a grounding effect during uncertain times
· A session about breathing practices to ease stress and anxiety
· A short, interactive concert to celebrate wellness
For more information, visit mountainside.com.
Mountainside is at187 S Canaan Road.