CANAAN — Mountainside Treatment Center now offers spouse and partner support groups to those who have been affected by their significant other’s substance use disorder. These free, virtual sessions are open to the public and held on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The support group is designed to empower spouses and partners with the resources they need to begin the process of recovery alongside their addicted loved ones, the announcement said. The groups are facilitated by Mountainside’s team of licensed clinicians and certified recovery coaches.
To learn more, visit https://mountainside.com/events/spouse-partner-support-group.