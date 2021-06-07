CANAAN — To commemorate Pride Month, Mountainside Treatment Center will present a free online event open to the community on Monday, June 28, which will include a virtual dance party followed by a support meeting hosted by addiction professionals.
The Live Out Loud and Proud event will feature Fitness and Wellness Expert Leandro Carvalho leading participants in a high-energy cardio dance. Participants will also be encouraged to dress up for the occasion, and a prize will be awarded to the person with the most festive outfit. The online event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be hosted via Microsoft Teams.
The event will emphasize sober fun, self-care, and connections.
To learn more about the Live Out Loud and Proud event, visit: https://mountainside.com/event/live-out-loud-and-proud/
To access Mountainside’s weekly, virtual LGBTQ Recovery Support Groups, visit: https://mountainside.com/events/online-lgbtq-recovery-support-group/.