CANAAN — Mountainside Treatment Center,
187 S. Canaan Road, is introducing a new luxury residential suite to accommodate working professionals, busy parents, and others who need to stay connected to their home lives as they receive treatment for their substance use disorder.
The suite will provide an added layer of comfort and privacy, allowing people in early recovery to more easily focus on their own healing while still remaining connected to their personal and professional commitments, an announcement said.
To ensure clients can feel relaxed during their rehab stay, the spacious suite is complete with amenities such as a phone and computer for clients to remain in touch with family and others outside of Mountainside, along with the following accommodations:
· Cozy bed
· Flat-screen television
· Two closets
· Private bathroom
· Dedicated workspace
· Lounge area
· Complimentary snack bar
· In-room dining
To learn more about the suite, visit: https://mountainside.com/treatment/residential/luxury-residential-suite/