Cancer care center in Torrington gets gift of bench

TORRINGTON — Two friends who have been Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Center for Cancer Care patients, called the “Loved” team, have spearheaded fundraising drives to support and share the love with those who are fighting cancer, according to an announcement, which resulted in a new bench for patients and visitors.
Jessica Stewart and Cath Pezze’s mission to give back to those receiving treatment for cancer at the CHH Center for Cancer Care on Kennedy Drive began several years ago when they started their “Loved Bag” program, the announcement said.
Stewart and Pezze formed a friendship during radiation treatments at the Cancer Center and because of their shared personal experiences, decided to reach out to their community connections and rally local businesses and individuals to donate items to fill “Loved Bags” with comfort care essentials for cancer patients, the announcement said. Over the past few years, they have received an outpouring of support and have filled and donated hundreds of bags to the center’s patients, it said.
“Loved” began with an idea to let others going through the journey of this disease know that they are not alone. The “Loved” team, however, continues to look for ways to fulfill their mission, and recently, when they learned of the need for a new bench at the CHH Cancer Center, they reached out to their supporters. Now the new bench sits outside of the building as a welcoming spot for patients and visitors to rest.
Those interested in encouraging the mission of “Loved,” can contact Stewart at 860-806-1825 or jstewart@how2fitkids.org.