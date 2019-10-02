Canterbury School in New Milford breaks ground on Steers Center

NEW MILFORD — Canterbury School officially broke ground on an important new construction project that has been years in the making. The Steers Center — named for long-time supporters and Trustees, Lauren and Bob Steers ‘71 — will serve as an inviting and inclusive space for the entire School community to learn, think, explore, and be together.
Situated in the middle of the 150-acre campus, the 22,000-square-foot building will open in the fall of 2020 and be the epicenter of student life and innovative interdisciplinary learning. The Steers Center will house the M. & D. D’Amour Center for Faith, Service and Justice; an Innovation Lab; a Digital Analytics Lab; flexible classrooms; group study and breakout spaces; a student center and cafe; and the school store. Faculty and students will use the flexible classroom spaces to weave elements of design thinking, fabrication, and ideation processes into subject areas spanning the humanities, arts, and sciences. A two-story wall of windows will look out on the sprawling Litchfield hills beyond campus. The development of the Steers Center is part of several new construction initiatives — referred to collectively as the Hilltop Projects — taking place over the next few years.
The genesis of the Steers Center came from the students themselves. When asked what would enhance their experience at the School, students unanimously requested a space that would serve as the nexus for student activities — a common area where day and boarding students could spend time between classes, groups could work on projects with their teachers, and spiritual growth could be nurtured.
As two of the School’s most loyal supporters, the Steers have shown their trust in, and commitment to, Head of School Rachel Stone’s leadership and, in turn, have galvanized the School’s progress. Rachel expressed the School’s gratitude for their unwavering dedication. “Simply put, Lauren and Bob’s passion for the values, program, and future of the school — in combination with their enduring and unparalleled commitment of time, talent and treasure — has defined this chapter of Canterbury’s story.”
The Steers’ dedication to Canterbury stems from Bob’s, his brothers’, and his father’s time spent there, an experience Bob says profoundly shaped each of their lives. After graduating from Canterbury in 1971, Bob obtained his BS in Finance and Economics from Georgetown and MBA from George Washington University. Bob and Lauren, along with Martin and Michele Cohen, went on to co-found Cohen & Steers, Inc. in 1986 — the first and largest global investment manager dedicated to real estate securities. The couple resides in Rye, N.Y., and their younger son, JP, also attended Canterbury, graduating in 2011. Lauren’s brother, Philip C. Smith Jr., is also a graduate, class of 1976.
Bob shared his and Lauren’s excitement for the new building and for Canterbury’s future. “Lauren and I are committed to making this vision a reality. We have the leadership in Rachel and our Board, and the growing support of our alumni and parents, to successfully fulfill these goals. Most importantly, the Board is committed to ensuring that Canterbury remains a school that instills character and values in young women and men. This school transformed my father’s life. It transformed my life. But Lauren’s and my commitment is based on more than that; it is based on our abiding belief in Canterbury’s mission to inspire students to become moral leaders in a complex, secular world.”
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the entire Canterbury community, including students, faculty, staff, donors, and trustees, and kicked off the first meeting of the Board of Trustees for the academic year. To learn more about the Steers Center and follow its progress, visit www.cbury.org or call 860-210-3000.