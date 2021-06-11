NEW MILFORD — Litchfield County graduates from the Canterbury School for 2021 are as follows:
Coco, Lida — Litchfield
Cooke, Ian — New Milford
DeMatteis, Nicholas — Litchfield
Elston, Jake — New Milford
Hassiak, Luke — New Milford
Hawley, Katherine (Katie) — Bridgewater
Lee Swanek, Lorelai — New Milford
Ortiz, Yesenia — New Milford
Pernerewski, Anabelle (Ana) — Torrington
Pliego, Luke — New Milford
Ramée, Owen — Warren
Rufa, Jack — New Milford
Sturino, Nicholas — New Milford
Suarez, Daniella — New Milford
Xu, Andrew (Andy) — New Milford
Xu, Sandra (Sandy) — New Milford
Zapletal, Charlotte — New Milford