NEW MILFORD — Litchfield County graduates from the Canterbury School for 2021 are as follows:

Coco, Lida — Litchfield

Cooke, Ian — New Milford

DeMatteis, Nicholas — Litchfield

Elston, Jake — New Milford

Hassiak, Luke — New Milford

Hawley, Katherine (Katie) — Bridgewater

Lee Swanek, Lorelai — New Milford

Ortiz, Yesenia — New Milford

Pernerewski, Anabelle (Ana) — Torrington

Pliego, Luke — New Milford

Ramée, Owen — Warren

Rufa, Jack — New Milford

Sturino, Nicholas — New Milford

Suarez, Daniella — New Milford

Xu, Andrew (Andy) — New Milford

Xu, Sandra (Sandy) — New Milford

Zapletal, Charlotte — New Milford

