NEW MILFORD — Paradice Classic Cruisers’ free family friendly Cruise Nights begin May 5 at Litchfield Crossings, New Milford’s largest shopping center.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. until dusk, for a night of cruising, every Tuesday all summer long.
Participants may meet the club members and bring their own classic car.
There is a 50/50 drawing.
Attendees are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing.
“We are thrilled to host Paradice Classic Cruisers for a lucky seventh season and welcome back all of the area’s classic car fans. Thank you for your support and a big welcome to first timers,” Kristen Gizzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings, said.
Litchfield Crossings is at 169 Danbury Road, in the parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank, rte 7 and Dodd Road. For more information, visit www.paradiceclassiccruisers.org.