Cars for Kids automobile show in Litchfield in fall

LICHFIELD — The eighth annual Cars for Kids automobile show will be held at the Connecticut Junior Republic at 550 Goshen Road on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Conducted in collaboration with the Valley Collector Car Club (VCCC) and the Litchfield Hills Historical Automobile Club (LHHAC), this event has featured as many as 400 show cars.
With Union Savings Bank as concours sponsor and FM 97.3 WZBG as the media sponsor for the event, gates open at 8 a.m. for show car exhibitors and registration is $10 per car. Spectator gates open at 10 a.m. and admission is $5 per car (unlimited occupancy). The first 100 exhibitors will receive dashboard plaques. The initial 200 show car registrants will receive exhibitor bags.
Proceeds will help support the residential, community and school-based care, treatment and education services that the Junior Republic provides for boys, girls and families in locations throughout Connecticut.
The rain date is Oct. 17. For a flyer, sponsorship form or to pledge a donation for this year’s exhibitor bags, go to CTJuniorRepublic.org.