A salmonella outbreak, tied to ground turkey sold nationwide, has been attributed to at least 28 illnesses across 12 states, including Connecticut, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency announced the outbreak Monday, saying the investigation is ongoing.
The CDC said the outbreak was linked to Nature’s Promise 94 percent lean, 6 percent fat, 1 pound packages with dates of Jan. 1, Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 8 and Jan. 10; Wegman’s 94 percent lean, 6 percent fat, 1 pound and 3 pound packages with dates of Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 8, Jan. 10; and Plainville Farms 93 percent lean, 7 percent fat, 1 pound packages with dates of Jan. 10.
The impacted products were made between Dec. 18 and Dec. 29, 2020, and were sold nationwide. While the items are no longer available in stores, they could be sitting in a freezer at someone’s house, the CDC warned.
Investigators are examining whether any additional products are linked to the illnesses or outbreak.
The CDC has reported seven cases of salmonella illness in Massachusetts, four each in Pennsylvania and New York, three in North Carolina, two each in Virginia and New Jersey and one each in Arizona, Connecticut, Maine, Missouri, Indiana and New Hampshire.
While two people have been hospitalized, the CDC reports no deaths from the outbreak.
Anyone who has these ground products should throw the item away or return it where it was purchased.
Any items or surfaces that might have been touched by the products should be cleaned with hot, soapy water or dishwater.
Most people infected with salmonella experience symptoms that include fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea. The CDC said symptoms typically start to surface anywhere from six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria. Most people recover in about four to seven days without treatment.
Some individuals — especially children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems — could see more severe illnesses that might require medical attention or hospitalization.
Symptoms of severe salmonella exposures includes fever over 102 degrees, persistent diarrhea and vomiting, signs of dehydration, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up. Anyone with severe symptoms should call their health care provider.