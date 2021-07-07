Celebration of life planned for man killed outside Litchfield law firm

LITCHFIELD — A celebration of life and funeral have been planned for former Torrington resident Matthew Bromley, who was fatally shot in the head outside the Litchfield law firm Cramer & Anderson last month.
The firm said one of its partners, attorney Robert Fisher, was involved in the June 7 shooting and has been placed on leave.
Bromley’s funeral will take place July 24 at Hillside Cemetery, 76 Walnut St. in Torrington at 11 a.m. After the funeral, there will be a celebration of life at Elks Pond, 180 Guerdat Road, also in Torrington. Both events are open to the public.
At the celebration of life, friends and family will be remembering Bromley’s life and sharing photographs of him spending time with his children and friends, according to his sister, Ericka Bromley.
“We will have a picture board with all the things my brother enjoyed, his children — from the time his children were born until now, family and parties and wonderful times spent with him, holidays,” Ericka said about her brother, whose nickname was “Mattie B.”
She said she also designed a poster in honor of her brother, and recently placed flowers in his memory on a tree in the back parking lot of Cramer & Anderson.
Bromley said she’s still looking for “the truth” regarding what transpired during her brother’s last moments alive.
“I still haven’t been told anything. I need to know what happened,” she said, adding she has not been given any new information from police. “... I want to hear from the attorney why he did this.”
State Police Trooper Pedro Muniz said Wednesdsay he did not have updates on the case and that it’s still an open investigation.