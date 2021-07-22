Celebration of life Saturday in Torrington for man killed outside Litchfield law firm

TORRINGTON — Friends and family of Matthew Bromley will get the chance to pay their respects Saturday at a celebration of life and funeral for him.
Bromley, a former Torrington resident, was fatally shot outside the Litchfield law firm Cramer & Anderson on June 7. The firm said one of its partners — attorney Robert Fisher, was involved in the shooting.
Bromley’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. July 24 at Hillside Cemetery, 76 Walnut St. in Torrington. After the funeral, at 1 p.m., there will be a celebration of life at Elks Pond, 180 Guerdat Road, also in Torrington. Both events are open to the public.
Bromley’s sister, Ericka Bromley, said she expects about 50 people to attend. In Bromley’s obituary, Ericka Bromley, a Mystic resident, recalled moments of her brother’s life.
She wrote that when her brother had days off work, he enjoyed hiking and running at Peoples State Forest in Barkhamsted. He also loved working in the heating and air conditioning field, she wrote.
Bromley is survived by his mother Ruth, his two sons Andrew and Zack Bromley, and many other family members including siblings, nephews, and nieces.
Ericka Bromley said there are still a lot of missing pieces surrounding the events of her brother’s death — and she hopes the answers come soon.
“We are still waiting for the police and coroner’s reports,” she said. “Everything’s been quiet.”
No enforcement action has been taken in the case to date. According to Connecticut State Police Trooper Pedro Muniz, police have not received any updates from major crimes detectives. “The investigation is still active,” Muniz said.
Court records obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media show Bromley had prior arrests and convictions. According to Dawn Garcia, a processing technician at the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington, a toxicology report has been completed for Bromley and sent to the person who requested it. On Wednesday, Ericka Bromley said her brother, Ray Bromley, requested Matthew’s toxicology report and had not yet received it.
Fisher, who was placed on a leave of absence at Cramer & Anderson after the incident, has not returned to work, according to attorney Ken Taylor, a senior partner at Cramer & Anderson’s New Milford office.
“He’s on a temporary leave of absence until we have some information,” said Taylor, who said he’s the law firm’s designated media contact person.
Taylor added there’s no set date for Fisher’s return to work.
“That will be for the partners to decide what the factors are but we’re hoping to hear from the state soon and get some more official word as to what’s happening,” he said. “Right now, we’re waiting for events to develop.”
According to Eric Groody, deputy chief clerk II for Geographical Area matters at Superior Court in Torrington, the court has issued three search warrants in the case, all of which are subject to sealing orders through Aug. 4.
“The search warrant is sealed at this time by order of the court, until Aug. 4, 2021. The order will expire after Aug. 4, 2021, unless the state files a motion to extend the sealing order and it is granted,” Groody said. “If they do not file such a motion, or if the court denies such a motion, the search warrant would then become public information on Aug. 5, 2021.”
Ericka Bromley said her family is still hoping to collect contributions for her brother’s funeral through a fundraising page they set up, called “Help give Matthew Bromley the funeral he deserves. The page has raised nearly $3,000 to date.