CHH Center for Youth and Families in Torrington gets $120,000 grant

TORRINGTON — The Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Center for Youth and Families in downtown Torrington has received a $120,000 grant from the Robert Rosenheim Foundation.
The Center for Youth and Families will use the funds to equip its conference room with state of the art technology to enhance the video and telephone mental health services it offers to the community, an announcement said. These new resources will help the staff overcome the barriers to access and delivery of care and counseling as well as enhance collaborations with other healthcare and child advocacy professionals throughout the region and state, the announcement said.
“Improving access is so important, especially now with increased mental health needs due to the pandemic and the long term access issues that exist for kids in the far Northwest Corner,” said Joan Neveski, LCSW, director of the Center for Center Youth and Families. “This will also help enhance sessions with patients where transportation is a physical or monetary barrier including those families in rural Northwest Connecticut who experience long round trips to Torrington with little mass transit opportunities. It will also provide an opportunity to connect to children and their caregivers during inclement weather situations where travel is not advised,” she added.