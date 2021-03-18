CHH to open Sharon office for ear, nose, throat practice

SHARON — Otolaryngologist Ari Namon, M.D., from the ear, nose and throat department at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, will expand his hours to a new office at 50 Amenia Road in Sharon. He will be accepting patients there on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning March 26.
Dr. Namon provides adult and pediatric care for nasal and sinus disorders, head and neck tumors, skin cancers, hearing loss, sleep apnea, and other ear, nose and throat issues. He will continue to see patients at CHH Campus Turner Coe Annex in Torrington, and in Avon at the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group.
Namon is double board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He graduated with honors from Brandeis University in Waltham, M.A, before receiving his medical degree with honors from Rutgers Medical School in Piscataway, N.J. After a general surgery internship at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, he completed an otolaryngology-head and neck surgery residency at the University of Chicago Hospitals and subsequently a fellowship in head and neck reconstruction at Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago.
Before joining Hartford Medical Group, he was the director of head and neck surgery at Caremount Medical in Poughkeepsie, N.Y, and performed facial plastic surgery for Sono Bello in Manhattan. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 860-496-9565.