Chief: Residents escape Torrington house fire

TORRINGTON — Residents escaped a blaze at a single-family home on Jardon Street Monday night, the fire chief said.
Fire Chief Peter A. Towey said units were dispatched to the Jardon Street home around 8:50 p.m. Within minutes, the first fire unit was at the scene and reported smoke coming from a second-floor window, Towey said.
All occupants were out of the house before firefighters arrived.
Crews started with an “aggressive” interior attack, eventually calling for a second alarm because of the potential for fire extension and the extreme heat and high temperatures, Towey said.
Towey said units quickly knocked down the fire without much spread. There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.