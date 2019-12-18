WASHINGTON DEPOT — James Brinton, newly elected First Selectman, was not deterred by the date (Friday the 13th) or the weather (unremitting drizzle) as he officially opened the annual Holiday in the Depot festivities with a chorus of children on town hall steps.
The town, supposedly the genesis of the wildly popular comedy-drama Gilmore Girls television series, was described in Rural Intelligence by Christine Adams Beckett: “Washington Depot provides it all: beautiful farms, cottages, country estates with their accompanying breathtaking views and all the diversions to satisfy the most cosmopolitan tastes, as well as the simple joys that come with the changing, seasonal landscape.”
Venezuelan stilt-walkers plied the wet streets, and a modest, brightly decorated Christmas tree on the lawn of town hall was ceremoniously illuminated. Brinton said the large pine tree formerly on the property had to be removed, and the new tree was “just growing.”
The event and appearance of Santa Claus, who immediately roused a long line of children, was hosted by Washington Parks and Recreation. While waiting, youngsters were offered to make a holiday craft with the help of the Gunn Memorial Junior Library or write a letter to Santa with the WVFD Auxiliary.
Everyone was encouraged to explore the shops around the Depot for tasty treats and goodies while browsing unique sale items. A highlight was a visit to Judy Black Memorial Park, a former gas station beautifully re-imagined as an art gallery, event space and vibrant cultural hub for the Washington community. The events at the park were presented by Averill Farm, Ericson Insurance Advisors, National Iron Bank, and the Mayflower Inn and Spa, with pianist Sharon Ruchman offering holiday favorites.
Considering that the town only boasts a population of 3,578, the turnout on a dark and rainy evening was impressive. Some of the plans had to be changed due to weather, but there were no dampened spirits among the crowd.