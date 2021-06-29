COLEBROOK — The Colebrook Historical Society will sponsor a special Zoom presentation on Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m., called “Remembering G. Fox & Co.”
Founded in 1847 in Hartford, G. Fox & Co grew from a two-room shop to an eleven story wonderland, according to a release.
In the presentation, Taylor McClure, Museum Educator for the Connecticut Historical Society, will conduct a virtual tour of G. Fox & CO., bringing back its heyday to her audience.
She’ll also delve into the history of the Fox family, whose leadership through the years made this store into such a unique and memorable institution, the release said.
To register, email the CHS at colebrookhistoricalsociety@gmail.com. For more information, email carol.9508@yahoo.com.