MORRIS — A sold-out crowd inside the White Barn at South Farms, a family-run farm and award-winning venue, defined the popularity of the second annual Comedy Night fundraiser offered by Morris Beach and Recreation and Director Kristen Davila.
The two featured comedians are regulars at Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun Casino among other venues. Opening act comic Krystal Dyer has won comedy contests in the Hartford Funny Bone and her whip-sharp patter for a 21+ audience was a lively beginning for the show.
Headliner Howie Mason has appeared at The Kate in Old Saybrook, a performing arts center named for actress Katharine Hepburn, among many other venues throughout the Northeast. His topics of family and everyday aggravations were reminiscent of a Jerry Seinfeld routine, and his observational comedy kept the crowd amused and clapping.
The BritsBrand group, whose motto is British inspired, American made, offered sweet and savory treats at a table of their renowned Guinness cupcakes with Bailey’s frosting, and cheese & onion pasties. As soon as there was a lull in the entertainment, their stand was mobbed by hungry audience members.
Director Kristen Davila was very pleased with the turnout and the fundraiser proceeds of more than $2,500. “The money will be used to revamp the cabin at Morris town beach,” she said.