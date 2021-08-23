American Bell Association to meet in Woodbury
The New England Chapter of the American Bell Association International Inc. invites bell collectors and enthusiasts to its fall lunch and meeting on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic 1754 House Inn at 506 Main Street South in Woodbury.
The keynote speaker will be curator Susan Thompson of the Morris Steinert Collection of Musical Instruments at Yale University.
A donation of $55 will register each guest for a light breakfast, lunch, and a day with activities. Registration must be completed no later than Sept. 10. For more information, visit americanbell.org.
The day will include displays of decorative bells, bells for sale, a bell raffle and more. All are invited to bring a bell for the Bell & Tell. The focus will be on bells that give comfort in times of sadness or ill health. Lunch will include a selection of salads, sandwiches and desserts.
Crescendo Chorus to present outdoor concert in Sharon
For its second concert of the season, on Friday, Sept. 3, Crescendo will perform in an outdoor setting at the Veteran’s Field Pavilion, at 29 Sharon Station Road, starting at 5 p.m.
Included in the concert are English Renaissance, baroque, romantic and American traditional spirituals. Tickets are general lawn seating at $25 and youth $10. They can be purchased online at worldclassmusic.org or at the door. Performers, staff members and volunteers are fully vaccinated; unvaccinated audience members will need to wear a mask at all times, an announcement said.
Litchfield County Artisans plan festival in New Milford
The Litchfield County Artisans’ inaugural Craft Festival will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the New Milford VFW on Avery Road, just off Route 202.
This free event will have about 30 local artisans displaying and selling their specialties including candles, tie dye, woodcraft, handmade jewelry, photography, soaps, home décor, and more. Also on site will be food trucks, fresh flowers, face painting, henna tattoos, massages, and hair braiding. This is not a VFW fair.
Garden in Washington to host plant sale with wine
Hollister House Garden at 300 Nettleton Hollow Road in Washington will host “Plant Sale and Wine in the Garden” on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. The ticketed event is open to the public.
Plants will be available from six nurseries. An arborist from SavATree will be on site to answer tree questions.
Registration is encouraged. Tickets, $30 for Hollister House Garden members, $35 for nonmembers, can be purchased at hollisterhousegarden.org/events.
For more information, contact Pamela Moffett at 860-868-2200 or email office@hollisterhousegarden.org.
Health Center Week fetes held in Torrington, Winsted
In honor of National Health Center Week (Aug. 8-14) Community Health & Wellness Center (CHWC) hosted an outdoor event on Aug. 11 for Patient Appreciation Day at both the Torrington and Winsted locations.
Community partners and dignitaries came together to celebrate the essential roles community health centers have played since 1965, as assets, safety net providers, and leaders of their communities in the efforts to serve the underserved, a CHWC announcement said.
Litchfield Art Festival coming to Goshen Fairgrounds
The second part of the Voice of Art’s first Litchfield Art Festival, featuring fine and functional art in live and virtual presentations, will take place at the Goshen Fairgrounds at 116 Old Middle Street in Goshen Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29.
Part III will follow at Miranda Vineyards at 42 Ives Road in Goshen on Oct. 2 and 3. Both events will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The Voice of Art (TVOA), a nonprofit visual art organization, held its first outdoor juried fine art show at The Litchfield Inn on June 19.
More information about TVOA can be found at TheVoiceofArt.org.
Run & Wag 5K in Cornwall to return
The Little Guild’s eighth annual Run & Wag 5K will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Cornwall Town Green, starting at noon. The event will have live music, as well as food and drinks. Registration is at runsignup.com. The adult fee is $25; for 18 and under the fee is $15.
All registrations must be completed online by Oct. 10. There will be no onsite registration. The Little Guild is also offering a virtual 5K option.
Litchfield Community Center presenting upcoming events
For all events, register online at www.thecommunitycenter.org or call 860-567-8302
Enjoy a movie every Monday at The Litchfield Community Center at 1 p.m. Seating is limited, pre-registration is appreciated.
August 30: Penguin Bloom (TV14)
Summer Sunrise Serenade: The Litchfield Community Center’s Summer Sunrise Serenade concerts conclude with:
Sept. 1: Dale Osterman, Cellist, Vanessa Hammond, Flautist.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket, performances will be held outdoors under a large tent. (Inside if weather is inclement) Donations are welcome. The concert series is free and runs from 8-9 a.m.
“History Comes To Life” Jeffrey Engel presents Fanny Mendelssohn: Music historian Jeffrey Engel returns to The Litchfield Community Center Sept. 9, for a lecture on Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1846).
Engel will detail “The Other Mendelssohn’s” life, play excerpts from her oeuvre and more. The lecture is from 1-2 p.m., and is free. Donations are welcome. This in-person program will also be live streamed.
Finding Strength Today In The Workplace Workshops: Ann Canfield, MS, life coach will present a series of workshops on how to be the best you can be at work.
Sept. 15: Workplace Communication-To Understand and be Understood.
Sept. 22: Relationship Building at Work-Our Influence Makes a Difference.
Sept. 29: Training Programs That Work-Learning Meets the Learner.
All workshops are free and begin at 6 p.m.
Smartphone photography basics: Learn about the basics of your smartphone device’s camera functions and how to compose better images using this dynamic technology on Sept. 28. This class will provide a hands-on, application based introduction to smartphone and tablet use, composition, editing, posting, sharing, archiving and more.
This introductory class will begin with an overview of smartphone camera systems and functionality, followed by applications and practice. It is suitable for users of iPhones and other platforms. Class is from 2-4 p.m. and cost $20 for two hour workshop, materials are provided by the instructor.
Litchfield: Owl Library offering September events for kids
For more information about these programs and to register, visit our website at www.owlibrary.org and click on “Programs & Events.”
September 2021 Children’s & Teen Events:
Mad Scientist Club—Mason Jar Science
For Grades 1-3: Beginning Sept. 1
Register at the beginning of the month to receive a mason jar and copy of Mason Jar Science. Explore the book and try out some experiments over the course of the month and then share findings at the Virtual Mini-Science Fair on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.
Registration is required at owlibrary.org/children’s programs.
Nutmeg Books & Baking Club
For grades 4-6: Beginning Sept. 1: Clean Getaway by Nic Stone & RV Sugar Cookies. Register at the beginning of the month to receive a own paperback copy of “Clean Getaway” and the dry ingredients and RV cookie cutter to make your own RV Sugar Cookies. Join us for a virtual baking session & book talk on Sep. 23 at 4 p.m.
Outdoor storytime: All ages Storytime, Wednesdays in September at 10:30 a.m.
Registration is required.
Outdoor Family Saturdays — A is for Apple.
Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
There will be a special outdoor storytime about all things apple. Apple books, apple songs, apple crafts, and perhaps even an apple treat or two. Registration is required.
Teen virtual game nght: For ages 12 & up - Fridays in September at 7 p.m.
Play Dungeons & Dragons with fellow teens and a professional Dungeon Master. Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran with their own character and backstory, all are welcome.
Email Patricia Moore at pmoore@owlibrary.org to sign up for this program or ask questions.
Litchfield: Owl library presenting September events
For more information about these programs, visit our website at www.Owlibrary.Org and click on “Programs & Events,” or call (860) 567-8030.
September 2021 adult events ~ On exhibit in OWL’s Jamie Gagarin Art Gallery: Amanda Surveski
“Wild New England” - Wildlife Illustrations, Sept. 2-Oct. 29
Opening reception: Sept. 2, from 5-7 p.m.
The number of people who can assemble in the gallery or library will be limited to 50.
The artist has shown her work in galleries across the United States and worldwide. In 2021, she will be traveling to Iceland for an art camp with a dozen other artists to explore the land of fire and ice.
When not drawing or painting in her studio, To learn more, visit her website at amandasurveski.com.
Celebrating Constitution Day with Historian Hamish Lutris: This event will be held in the Library’s Community Room and Live on Zoom. Registration is required for the in-person event, Sept. 9 from 7-8 p.m.
Please join for a timely discussion of this document with Historian Hamish Lutris. Constitution Day or Citizenship Day is formally celebrated on Sept. 17. This day honors the document that guarantees Americans their essential rights. Since its ratification in 1787, the Constitution of the United States has served as the basis for all U.S. laws. This talk addresses the question: Why did we need the constitution?
This presentation details the background of the constitution, as well as discussing the document itself.
Seating is limited, Registration is required. To register go to owlibrary.org and click on Programs & Events — Adult Current Events. To attend the program via Zoom, click on the link located on the website at the time of the event.
OWL Non-Fiction Book Discussion Group: This event will be held outside at the library or if inclement weather, inside the library, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.
Book selection: “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life after Warming” by David Wallace-Wells
If your anxiety about global warming is dominated by fears of sea-level rise, you are barely scratching the surface of what terrors are possible: food shortages, refugee emergencies, climate wars, and economic devastation. The Uninhabitable Earth is both a travelogue of the near future and a meditation on how that future will look to those living through it. The book is also an impassioned call to action.
OWL Fiction Book Discussion Group: This event will be held outside at the library or if inclement weather, inside the library:
Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Book selection: “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” by Shirley Jackson.
The main characters have been ostracized by a small community. Taking readers deep into a labyrinth of dark neurosis, Jackson describes a perverse, isolated, and possibly murderous family and the struggle that ensues when a cousin arrives at their estate. She takes the everyday and twists it somehow into a subtle and creepy tale, a press release said.
Book club books are available to borrow at the library.
Monday Scholars: Cooking Across the Ages
Live Zoom event only: Mondays: 1-2:30 p.m. - Sept.13 - Dec. 6. There is no meeting Oct. 11.
Each week, log in and, via Zoom, watch two video lectures presented by Professor Ken Albala. Then, via Zoom, OWL’s Karen Pasternak will lead everyone in a discussion of what we just watched.
About the course: Does the fact that we depend on very exact, almost scientifically rigid recipes make us great cooks—or does that take the fun and creativity out of the whole experience? What was cooking like before the internet, before meat thermometers, grocery stores, and internationally standardized measurements? And more importantly, who were these cooks of the past and who did they cook for?
Before & After the Book Deal with author Courtney Maum: This event will be held in the library’s community room & live on Zoom
Registration is required for the in person event, Sept. 23 from 7-8 p.m.
Join us for an opportunity to ask anything you’ve ever wanted to know about publishing but had no one to ask.
Before and After the Book Deal is the definitive guide for anyone who has ever wanted to know what it’s really like to be an author, a press release said.
Registration is required. To register go to owlibrary.org and click on Programs & Events — Adult Current Events. To attend the program via Zoom, click on the link located on the website at the time of the event.
Sharon Historical Society, Museum opening new exhibit
The Sharon Historical Society & Museum is hosting the opening of the next exhibit in Gallery SHS, a retrospective of works by Richard Roney-Dougal, to be held at the Sharon Historical Society & Museum’s Gallery SHS from Sept 4-Oct. 15. The public is invited to attend the artists’ opening reception on the SHS terrace on Sept. 4 from 5-7 p.m., when the exhibition will be available to view under social distancing guidelines. Please bring a mask for entry to the building.
This exhibition will show work by local artist and Sharon Historical Society board member Richard Roney-Dougal, from the beginning of his career as an art student at the Byam Shaw School in London through his time in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, New Mexico, Kentucky, and now Sharon. His practice ranges from the design and fabrication of unique and limited-edition jewelry, to print making, painting, and mixed media works that combine them.
Gallery SHS is located in the Sharon Historical Society & Museum at 18 Main St. For more information and directions to Gallery SHS, call (860) 364-5688. For additional information about the Sharon Historical Society & Museum, visit www.sharonhist.org.
Washington nonprofit presenting abstract painting exhibition
Byrde + the b is hosting the exhibition of recent abstract paintings by Karen Pepper opening Sept. 11 from 5-7 p.m.
Byrde + the b is at 10 Titus Road, Washington. Visit www.byrdeandtheb.com or call 860-619-0422
New Milford Library presenting September events
Here are September NMPL YA events for grades 6-12. Most events are in person at the Marsh Parish House. Remember to RSVP for all programs; please email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.
· Celebrate Fortune Cookie Day—get a fortune, make a cookie craft, and play a game or two. Sept. 13 from 4-5:30 at the Marsh Parish House.
· How Big? How Far? How Hot? Know stuff about outer space and the planets? Prove it! Winner gets a prize. Sept. 24 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House. The program ia developed through StarNet/NASA.
· Banned Books Party and Make-a-Meme Contest! Every September, libraries call to attention to the right to read and access information freely. So give it a go. Come up with a meme that incorporates the theme: “Books unite us, censorship divides us.” The memes will be voted on at the party on Sept. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House—the winner gets a prize.
· Dungeons & Dragons meets two times this month, Sept. 6 and 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
· Games & Chess Club is Sept. 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.
· Write Stuff is Sept. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.
· Graphic Novels Book Club is Sept. 19 from 3-4 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.
Washington library to host author talk online
In a Gunn Memorial Library and Hickory Stick Bookshop virtual program on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., Michael Blanding will discuss his latest book, “North By Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work.”
Blanding’s book follows self-taught scholar Dennis McCarthy on his quest to prove that many of Shakespeare’s plays are based on earlier source plays written by the courtier and translator Sir Thomas North.
Signed copies of this book are available at the Hickory Stick Bookshop or on its website, hickorystickbookshop.com. To register, go to the Washington library’s website at gunnlibrary.org/programs.