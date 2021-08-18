Barkhamsted: Riverton Grange member honored as front-line hero
Riverton Grange #169 member Tami Weeks was honored recently as a Front-Line Hero for her outstanding service during the pandemic going above and beyond serving her special needs students.
She is a 30 year plas special education teacher employed by the town of Winchester.
She works at The Gilbert School and teaches special education high school. She has been known to deliver food to students and their families who could not afford it and drop off homework and make-up work on her own time to students who have been out of class for prolonged periods of time. She worked during the pandemic, helping to figure out the technical end of things in regards to information technology and virtual learning, support of administration, coordinating meetings for Special Education, scheduling and re-scheduling, re-assuring students daily on their school and personal life, counseling and supporting them with their fears and frustrations regarding the virus, administering and managing her Teacher Assistant team, and many other day to day things, while at the same time, being a teacher, a release said.
Litchfield Community Center hosting activities
Enjoy a movie every Monday at The Litchfield Community Center at 1 p.n. Seating is limited, pre-registration is appreciated.
Aug. 23: Center closed
Aug. 30: Penguin Bloom (TV14)
Summer sunrise serenade
The Litchfield Community Center’s Summer Sunrise Serenade concerts continues:
Sept. 1: Dale Osterman, Cellist, Vanessa Hammond, Flautist
Bring lawn chair or blanket, performances will be held outdoors under our large tent. (Inside if weather is inclement) Donations are welcome. The concert series is free.
Tent Talks series returns
The Litchfield Community Center’s “Tent Talk” continues with the following presentations taking place under the large tent in the parking lot. Each lecture is free (unless otherwise noted) and pre-registration is encouraged.
Aug. 25, 1 p.m.: Holistic Organizing: Practical, positive, tips and solutions to exploring what is underneath the clutter with kindness and heart.
“History Comes To Life” Jeffrey Engel presents Fanny Mendelssohn
Music Historian Jeffrey Engel returns to The Litchfield Community Center Sept. 9 for a lecture on Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1846). Engel will detail "The Other Mendelssohn's" life, play excerpts from her oeuvre and explain why she didn't have a more successful career. The lecture runs form 1-2 p.m., and is free. Donations are welcome. This is an in-person program, which will also be live streamed.
Finding strength today in the workplace workshops
Ann Canfield, MS, Life Coach, will present a series of workshops on how to be the best you can be at work.
Sept. 15: Workplace Communication-To Understand and be Understood.
Sept. 22: Relationship Building at Work-Our Influence Makes a Difference.
Sept. 29: Training Programs That Work-Learning Meets the Learner.
All workshops are free and begin at 6 p.m.
Register for programs at thecommunitycenter.org or call 860-567-8302.
Smartphone Photography Basics
Learn about the basics of the smartphone device’s camera functions and how to compose better images using this dynamic technology at The Litchfield Community Center on Sept. 28. Taught by highly experienced instructor and professional photographer Thad Kubis, this class will provide a hands-on, application based introduction to smartphone and tablet use, composition, editing, posting, sharing, archiving and more.
This introductory class will begin with an overview of smartphone camera systems and functionality, followed by applications and practice. It is suitable for users of iPhones and other platforms. Participants will receive Thad’s Cheat Sheet on smartphone photography. Class is from 2-4 p.m. and cost $20 for a two-hour workshop, materials are provided by the instructor. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required by visiting www.thecommunitycenter.org.
Litchfield's Wisdom House offers chant workshop
On Saturday, Sept. 11 Wisdom House will offer a Gregorian Chant workshop from 9:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Marguerite Mullée, Ed.D. will present the program.
This workshop is open to all singers and is suitable for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of chant. Participants will explore vocal techniques for singing Chant and learn about Gregorian modes, notation and psalmody (the act, practice, or art of singing psalms in worship.)
The cost is $60 and includes lunch.
For more information, contact Wisdom House at (860) 567-3163, email programs@wisdomhouse.org or visit www.wisdomhouse.org
Torrington: O&G Donates to Susan B. Anthony Project
O&G Industries (O&G) recently made a generous donation to the Susan B. Anthony Project as a part of the company’s Spring Giveback program.
In total, six nonprofit organizations identified and voted on by O&G employees received donations totaling over $40,000 as a part of the initiative. Other organizations identified by O&G employees for donations include Building Homes for Heroes, Connecticut Food Bank, Connecticut Children’s, American Cancer Society and the Connecticut Humane Society.
Woodbury nature center hosting picnic and auction
The Ultimate Gourmet Picnic & Auction, will take place Sunday, August 22, on the grounds of its Van Vleck Farm & Nature Sanctuary in Woodbury. This annual fundraiser will bring together a devoted crowd of Flanders advocates for a fun send-off to summer with cocktails and delicious food sourced from local farms and prepared by famous local chefs.
The multi-course meal packaged in a cooler tote to take home will be prepared by renowned chefs using local, farm fresh ingredients.
Attendees can spread their blanket and enjoy their meal at one of two themed picnic sites, the Van Vleck Farm Field and/or the Sugar House Gardens. A wagon ride shuttle will make it possible for guests to explore more of the 200-acre sanctuary and visit both unique picnic sites.
An auction of unique items and experiences is also part of this year’s event. The auction is online, so anyone can bid and has a chance to win. To check out all the auction items and to start bidding go to: https://www.32auctions.com/FarmtoFlanders2021.
Farm to Flanders – The Ultimate Gourmet Picnic & Auction tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost is $85 per person and meals are limited. The meals can be picked up on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 1-4 p.m. Guests can enjoy the live music and entertainment from 2-6 p.m. The event was sold-out last year so people are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. To purchase tickets or donate go to www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call the Flanders office at 203-263-3711.
For more information, contact Director of Development Jennifer Callery-Stokes at 203-263-3711, ext. 15 or by email at jennifer@flandersnaturecenter.org, or visit flandersnaturecenter.org
Cornwall Library’s benefit art sale to return
The Labor Day Art Sale at the Cornwall Library, Sept. 3-6, will return this year as a live event at the library, at 30 Pine Street. It will open with an in-person cocktail reception on Sept. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be artwork ranging from antique to contemporary, abstract to realistic, prints to paintings, photographs, sculpture, and more. The offerings are all donated from local and regional sources. Sale hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 o.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.
All sales benefit the library and its programs and services. Donations are tax-deductible. For more information, visit CornwallLibrary.org or call 860-672-6874.
Art of Work Gala to benefit AMP in Winsted
The American Mural Project (AMP) in Winsted will host its fifth annual Art of Work Gala on Saturday, Sept. 18, featuring former United States Poet Laureate Billy Collins.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a reception in AMP’s mill building, including open bar and hors d’oeuvres, offering attendees an opportunity to view the current mural installation progress. Collins, who will take the stage at 6 p.m., will read selections from his poems chosen for the gala. The evening concludes with a dessert reception — one for general ticket holders and one for VIP ticket holders who will be joined by Collins.
The evening offers three levels of tickets with varying benefits for seating, reception with Collins, and parking. General tickets are available for $175 per person, priority tickets are $300 and VIP tickets are $500.
For tickets or more information, call 860-379-3006 or visit americanmuralproject.org/gala.
Woodbury Library to host author of book on dyslexia
Local educator and author Barbara Connery will lead a discussion of her book “Just Like Me,” about navigating the beginning stages of understanding and supporting a child with dyslexia, on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p,m, at the Woodbury Public Library at 269 Main Street South.
The book offers the reader the opportunity to approach this topic from the perspective of a third-grade boy named Eddie. Although he struggles with reading, Eddie finds hope and direction from a number of artistic role models including award-winning artist, Wendell Minor. The discussion is intended for parents and all who attend will receive a complimentary copy of the book, courtesy of the library. This program is free and open to all area residents.
Registration is required online at woodburylibraryct.org. Those seeking additional information may contact children’s librarian, Bonnie Knapik, at 203-263-3502 or by emailing bknapik@biblio.org.
Washington library’s history club to meet in September
The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club in the Morning will meet in person at the Washington Senior Center Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion will be “Washington Inns, Hotels, Taverns.”
Through the past three centuries dozens of lodging places have existed in town to accommodate such visitors. These businesses also employed many Washington residents. Some current and former innkeepers will be attending and participating in the discussion. If you worked for or stayed at any of the inns in town we’d love to hear from you. Bring your memories, stories, photographs and objects to share.
The Washington History Club in the Morning is a program of the Gunn Historical Museum and meets at the Washington Senior Center to discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville. Share memories and stories with the group or just come and listen to the fascinating conversation about our town’s past. Bring your photos and objects for show and tell. Everyone is invited to attend this free program. Registration is requested, but not required, to attend this in-person program at: gunnlibrary.org. The Washington Senior Center is located at 6 Bryan Hall Plaza, Washington DepotCall the Gunn Museum at 860-868-7756.
Kent Art Association announces awards
Kent Art Association announces the awards for its Member’s Show II. The show runs through Aug. 22 Thursdays-Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Best In Show went to Charles Green for his oil painting “After The Storm”; Honorable Mention went to Karen Chase for her photograph “Sunset on the Housatonic, Judith Berlinger Hrantotis for her pen & ink “Blizzard Starlings”, and to Connie Horton for her oil painting “Winter Scene.”
Bridgewater library presenting new art exhibit
The Burnham Library announces a new art exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Edward Muszala. The show may be viewed during library hours from Sept. 1- Oct. 30. Burnham Library is located at 62 Main Street South in Bridgewater. For additional information, call the library at 860-354-6937 or visit burnhamlibrary.org.
Roxbury church to hold beef barbecue
The Roxbury Congregational Church is hosting an old-fashioned beef barbecue Aug. 28, from 5-7 p.m., at 24 Church St.
The menu will include barbecued roast beef — carefully prepared and cooked to perfection, baked potato, locally grown corn-on-the-cob, famous Roxbury Church “secret-recipe” cole slaw, bread and salad. Dessert will be ice cream sundaes and delicious home-made cookies. All is served with a choice of beverage — coffee, tea or ice tea or lemonade. NOTE: because of the pandemic, if there will be inclement weather, it will be postponed to the following day, Aug. 29.
“The Church is an integral part of the community and this dinner not only supports our outreach efforts to make a difference in the world, but also offers an opportunity for anyone to come enjoy good company and great food”, said the Rev. David F. Peters, the Church’s Minister. The Beef Barbecue which began in 1952, is a long-time held tradition of summertime fun and fellowship for our church members, as well as the community. It attracts people of all ages This event is a terrific gathering where friendships, unity and cooperative spirit are shared among church members and community alike,” Rev. Peters said.
For more information, please contact the church office at 860-355-1978 or go to roxburychurch.org. Tickets will be $17 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $5 for children under 10. Tickets will be sold at the door — no reservations are required. To-go meals will be available as food lasts.
Kent Memorial Library hosting talk on climate, food
As global warming intensifies, the stress placed on the world’s food systems will dramatically increase. The Kent Memorial Library is raising awareness about this urgent topic in their third Edmund and Sylvia Morris lecture, an ongoing series devoted to confronting critical issues.
Best-selling authors Bill McKibben and Anna Lappé will address the link between climate and food with author and academic Raj Patel. This free and open to the public talk is Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Those interested in attending must register via the Library’s website.
Washington library continues short story series
The Gunn Memorial Library at 5 Wykeham Road in Washington will continue its short story series into the fall.
The Fall Short Story Series, with a new set of classic and contemporary stories, will take place on Tuesdays, Sept. 7 and 14 and Oct. 12 and 26, at 6:30 p.m. This series will be offered both in person and online. In-person seating will be limited and those that attend will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
To register, visit gunnlibrary.org. For more information, call 860-868-7586 or email:gunnprograms@biblio.org.
Washington library offers painting workshop
Peruvian artist Marisabel Artieda from the Washington Art Association will lead Paint Night at the Gunn Memorial Library at 5 Wykeham Road in Washington on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Artieda will teach color mixing and painting techniques as she guides attendees step-by-step through painting a pastoral scene. This program will be offered in person with limited seating at the library and virtually via Zoom.
To register, visit gunnlibrary.org/programs. If attending in person, masks will be required. Supplies will be provided. A virtual registration will guarantee a to-go kit filled with paint, brushes, an easel and a starter sheet that will be available for pick up the week leading up to the workshop.
Washington library offers meditation workshop
Certified mindfulness meditation teacher Sheila Klapper will lead a meditation workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Gunn Memorial Library, 5 Wykeham Road in Washington.
Klapper will define mindfulness and explore simple meditation techniques, speak about the current research regarding the benefits of practice and share a short mindful meditation experience.
This program will be offered both in-person with limited seating and online via Zoom. To register, go to gunnlibrary.org/programs.
Roxbury Land Trust to open art show
Featuring the work of 50 local artists, an exhibition titled “Visions of the Roxbury Land Trust” and sale of art works will open on Sept. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury.
All of the artists displaying their works reside in northwest Connecticut and their art reflects each individual’s interest in and appreciation for the countryside protected by the Roxbury Land Trust. Inspired by the natural beauty found on these more than 3,800 protected acres of fields, woodlands and waterways, they have created two-dimensional pieces using oils, pen and ink, acrylics and watercolors. Scenes depict bucolic farm fields, sweeping vistas and meandering streams, a release said.
More than two years in the making, the art show was originally conceived to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Roxbury Land Trust in 2020 but the event was postponed due to the pandemic. The exhibition, a fundraiser benefiting the Roxbury Land Trust and Minor Memorial Library, will be on display until Oct. 23.
For more information about the land trust and maps, visit roxburylandtrust.org, call 860-350-4148 or email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.
Washington nonprofit opening jungle stories show
Join KMR Arts for the opening of Peter C. Jones: Jungle Stories from Aug. 21 to Oct. 16. The opening reception is on August 21 from 2-6 p.m.
Peter C. Jones’s Jungle Stories taps into the pulse of three jungles: The Cultivated Jungle, the Actual Jungle, and the Asphalt Jungle, all found along the Atlantic coasts of Rhode Island, Brazil, and Manhattan. With these three disparate jungles, Jones has captured the essential elements of the wild and the cultivated, both at the mercy of the unpredictable nature of human behavior, a release said.
The Cultivated Jungle consists of photographs made in a spectacular garden room at John Gwynne and Mikel Folcarelli’s sublime Sakonnet Garden in coastal Rhode Island. Jones depicts the Actual Jungle in the coastal town of Una in Bahia, Brazil. The Asphalt Jungle, derived from quotes collected from Jones’s decades in Manhattan, capture the non-stop pulse of the city of ambition.
Washington: Conversations On the Green presents ‘The Threat Within: Homegrown Terrorism’
The Aug. 22 episode of Common Ground brings together experts in counterterrorism to discuss how violence from white supremacist and allied groups has become “the single most lethal domestic terrorism” threat, according to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security. The panelists will describe the difficulties of tracking potential threats, and other topics.
Moderated by former NBC correspondent and national talk show host Jane Whitney, this interactive symposium, which begins at 3 p.m. and runs 90 minutes, will be live streamed, allowing anyone with an internet-connected device to participate and ask questions. Tickets can be reserved for $25 at www.conversationsonthegreen.com.