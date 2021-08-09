Litchfield Community Center at 421 Bantam Road plans the following events. For more information, call 860-567-8302 and to register, visit thecommunitycenter.org.
The movie begins at 1 p.m., seating is limited, preregistration is appreciated. Aug. 16: The Professor & The Madman (NR); Aug. 23 (center closed); Aug, 30: Penguin Bloom (TV14).
This series continues with the following presentations under a large tent in the parking lot. Lecture is free (unless otherwise noted) and preregistration is encouraged.
Thursday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.: Shamanic Journey. Professor Jan Dow will lead participants on this journey to the “Lower World,” based on the books by Sandra Ingerman and Michael Harner.
Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1 p.m.: Holistic Organizing. Practical, positive tips and solutions to exploring what is underneath the clutter.
This free concert series continues Wednesday, Sept. 1, 8 to 9 a.m., with Dale Osterman, cellist, Vanessa Hammond, flautist, outdoors under a large tent (indoors if rain). Donations are welcome. Preregistration is required.
Music historian Jeffrey Engel returns on Thursday, Sept. 9, for a lecture on Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1846), a musically gifted women from the 19th century. Engel will detail “The Other Mendelssohn’s” life, play excerpts from her oeuvre and explain why she didn’t have a more successful career. The free lecture runs from 1 to 2 p.m. Donations are welcome. In-person program will also be livestreamed. Preregistration is required.
Ann Canfield, MS, life coach, will present this series. Sept. 15: Workplace Communication-To Understand and be Understood; Sept. 22: Relationship Building at Work-Our Influence Makes a Difference; Sept. 29: Training Programs That Work-Learning Meets the Learner. These free workshops begin at 6 p.m. Preregistration is required.
The Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (CHH) Auxiliary is featuring the artwork of Jim Lafreniere now through early September in the hospital’s main lobby hallway, 540 Litchfield Street, Torrington. The public is invited to view and buy the works during regular visiting hours as part of the Auxiliary’s ongoing “Artist of the Month” program. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the artwork support the CHH Auxiliary and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Kitty Quarters, a nonprofit, no-kill cat shelter in Torrington, plans a fundraising tag sale on Saturday, Aug, 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug, 29, from 10 to noon at St. Michael’s Community House at 25 South Street.
The shelter is accepting donations for the sale on Friday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Clean items in working order include small electronics or appliances, nothing over 30 lbs., decorative and entertainment items, shoes, costume jewelry, pocketbooks, games, toys, tools, household items, lamps, dishes, knicknacks, camping gear. Not accepted: books, magazines, furniture or items containing flammable liquids, guns, knives
The shelter is raising funds to maintain the all-volunteer cat rescue’s adoption and spay/neuter services, and children’s reading program.
In keeping with the summer reading theme of “Animal Tails and Tales,” the Morris Public Library will host Carrie Szwed from the White Memorial Conservation Center on the Morris Town Green on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. for Rumplesnakeskin and His Live Legless Friends.
The suggested audience is young children. First, attendees, who are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to this free event, will read the story “Rumplesnakeskin” by Charlotte Guillain, which puts a reptilian twist on the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Then, attendees will be introduced to three live snakes and discuss why these creatures are not the “bad guys” they are portrayed as in many literary works.
To register, call 860-567-7440 or visit morrispubliclibrary.net/library-calendar-event-registration
Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club resumes talks at White Memorial with Star Party on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.
The Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club is resuming in-person events at White Memorial with a talk called Jupiter Revealed. The Juno spacecraft has been in orbit around Jupiter since 2016, gathering data
sending back fascinating images. Jupiter is by far the largest planet in the Solar System and its gravity has helped shape the system. The talk will discuss Jupiter and the discoveries made by the Juno spacecraft.
No prior knowledge of astronomy is required - only curiosity. The talk starts at 8 p.m. in the A. B. Ceder Room at White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield. Afterwards, weather permitting, there will be
planet and star gazing at the observatory.
Events are free and open to the public. For more details, see the club calendar at lhastro.org or email
the club at lhaacsec@gmail.com.
Scoville Memorial Library and Hotchkiss Library of Sharon are co-hosting the end-of-summer gathering (Summer Reading wrap-up), which will be followed by a performance by the Salisbury Band. Expect games, glitter tattoos, chalk drawing, ice cream, and music.
All summer long, The Summer Reading Program "Tails & Tales” with Scoville Memorial Library and Hotchkiss Library of Sharon set tails wagging with storyboard challenges offering kids the chance to earn up to six prizes. Not only that, if all the squares are completed, automatic entry into the Aug. 21 Grand Prize raffle is guaranteed.
Visit the library at scovillelibrary.org, or call 860-435-2838.
The 96th Annual Bethlehem Fair will be held on Sept. 10, 11 and 12. The gates open on Friday evening at 5 p.m. Enjoy antique, classic, and special interest cars and trucks in the South Ring. On the main stage, there will be a local band showcase featuring RiverJack at 6 p.m., Northern Bred Country Band at 7:15 p.m.
and The Rakes at 8:30 p.m. Friday is bracelet night, unlimited amusement rides from 5-10 p.m. for one price. Don’t miss the draft mini horse and pony pull, and the High School Timber Team competition between Nonnewug, Wamogo and Woodland High Schools, held in the wood chopping area. Participants will demonstrate ax throwing, crosscutting, bow sawing, and log rolling.
On Saturday, gates open at 8 a.m. There will be a 9/11 Memorial held at the flagpole beginning at 8:45 a.m. This memorial will include Fr. James Gregory, Pastor-Prince of Peace Parish, the Litchfield County Choral Union, and a flag ceremony. On the Main Stage, Chime In! will perform at 10 a.m. The Masque Family Theater, which follows three decades of mask maker/performance artist, teacher and scholar, Larry Hunt and his family will perform on the Main Stage at noon. Enjoy songs by local talent in Bethlehem Fair’s
Got Talent at 3 p.m. and Simply Diamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute Band at 7:30 p.m, both on the main stage. Other events that will take place throughout the day include Junior Dairy Cattle show, Junior Beef Cattle Show, oxen draw, antique tractor pull, wood
chopping contest, farmer’s night out contests (woman’s skillet throwing, back-seat driver, and sack race), baked goods, canned goods, and quilting.
On Sunday, gates open at 8 a.m. Contest at 10 a.m, the
Children’s Tractor Pull at noon, CT Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers at 12:30 p.m. and the Agri-Olympics at 2 p.m. Sunday will also feature a Junior Dairy Goat Show, wood chopping contests, draft horse pull, horse show and Gymkhana, and stock garden tractor pull.
Enjoy all of this, and more, for the price of general admission.
The Bethlehem Fair is family fun for all. Visit the many animals, see the adult and children’s blue ribbon winners for baked goods, vegetables, canning, hobbies, and many other exhibits. See the scarecrow display, the giant pumpkins, and much more. Don’t forget the food, the midway, the wide variety of vendors, and the amusement rides. Visit www.bethlehemfair.com for a complete schedule of events and to view the
Fair Book. Located at 384 Main Street North, Bethlehem, CT (Route 61). General admission is $9
for adults; kids age 11 or under get in free when accompanied by an adult. Seniors $7 on Saturday and Sunday. Season pass available - $18 for all three days (a savings of $9) or a book of ten one-day passes for $70 (a saving of $20). Free Parking. Contact the Fair office (203) 266-5350, or email: office@bethlehemfair.com
Salisbury Bank is continuing its initiative to fight against identity theft while building community goodwill by sponsoring a Free Shred Event and Food Drive.
Community Shred “Drive-thru” Day is open to anyone, and will be held at the Lakeville branch - 5 Bissell St., Lakeville, on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.
For the safety of all participants and volunteers the Bank has changed its Community Shred Days format to Drive-thru and established the following guidelines:
· Limit four bags / boxes per car (paper only; no binders)
Face mask: If you are vaccinated – optional, if you are not vaccinated – please wear mask when within six feet of another person. You will be guided to drop off your boxes at the designated area to be shredded by Bank staff
· Stay in your car until you reach the drop-off point
· If you feel unwell, please stay home
Please consider bringing a non-perishable food donation as well.
All shredded paper will be recycled and all collected items will be donated directly to local food pantries.
For more information on protecting against identity theft, visit salisburybank.com/protectid.
A new collection of landscape paintings by Connecticut artist Dennis William Stuart will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery in Washington from Sept. 4 through Oct. 16.
Stuart’s work, which has been nationally recognized, is largely influenced by the farms, fields, forests and brooks of Litchfield County, a library announcement said.
For more information, visit gunnlibrary.org call 860-868-7586, or email gunncirc@biblio.org.
Kent Memorial Library’s annual fundraising party, “Together Again,” will return on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the home of P.H. and Anne Nargeolet at 104 Spooner Hill Road. The event will include an art auction, music by AlgoRhythmics, catering from Kent School, and an open bar, all “en plein air.” Proof of vaccination will be required upon entry.
Local artists Elizabeth Place, Susan Grisell and Heather Scofield are also among the artists whose work will be auctioned. Anyone may view and bid beginning Aug. 15 in the library at 32 North Main Street, and at the event on Aug. 28 until 7:30 p.m. Telephone bids, at 860-927-3761, will be accepted during open hours at the library until Aug. 27.
For more information, visit kentmemoriallibrary.org/art-auction. Admission is $75 per person or, to be a sponsor, $300 and up. To become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, call or stop by the library or buy them online.