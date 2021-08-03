The Washington Art Association & Gallery is presenting a retrospective show of the paintings of Margaret Grimes from Aug. 14-Sept. 12.
She was the founder and driving force behind Western Connecticut State University's Master of Fine Arts program, where she championed deserving students who were unable to afford more well-known but prohibitively expensive MFA programs. She earned the title of Distinguished Professor Emerita at WCSU.
Upon her retirement in 2013, she was able to give her studio more attention and her artwork soared both in scale and achievement. Her paintings were the subject of 18 solo exhibitions at Blue Mountain Gallery where she was a founding member, and her work has been included in several group shows and traveling exhibitions. It can also been seen in a number of books and publications.
She was a member of the National Academy of Design in New York, and was the Purchase Award Winner in Painting at the American Academy of Arts and Letters Invitational Show in 2019.
Gallery hours are Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The Washington Art Association & Gallery can be reached at 860-868-2878. Visit washingtonartassociation.org.
Body Conditioning exercise class will be in person at the center Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesdays, Computer club at 10 a.m.; Silver Needles at 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Tai Chi at 10 a.m.; Mahjongg at 1:00 p.m.
Fridays, Poker at 10 a.m., Chair Yoga at 10:30 a.m., Canasta at 1 p.m.
Book Group, Monday Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.
The Municipal Agent, Dawn MacNutt, will be at the center Tuesdays 10 a.m. to noon
The RVNA Health will be here on Tuesday, August 17 for a blood pressure clinic at 1 p.m.
Massage with Jill, Wednesday, August 11 & 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. By appointment only. Enjoy a seated complimentary 10 minute light, gentle neck and shoulder massage with Jill, a licensed massage therapist.
Celebrate August with a lunch on Thursday, August 12 serving fried chicken, potato salad and creamsicles for dessert. Lunch provided by Synergy HomeCare with music by the Walking Fish.
Library Program, Wednesday August 18 at 1 p.m. Meet with Chris Fisher from the Burnham Library at the senior center. He will be available to teach about their downloadable audio books, eBooks and free movies. The center is now considered a Burnham Library’s Satellite Library.
Bingo on Thursday, August 19 at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center, make your reservation.
Outdoor concert is Aug.13, at 6:30 p.m. Rain date is Aug. 20. Kris Jensen Jazz All Stars with Linda Ransom, vocalist, Torrington Historical Society grounds, 192 Main Street.
It will feature saxophonist Kris Jensen and his 'Jazz All Stars’ from the great American songbook with music ranging from swing standards to blues, soul and pop classics. Performing along Jensen will be vocalist Linda Ransom, pianist Doug Schlink, drummer Jocelyn Pleasant and bassist Stephen Porter.
Bring lawn chairs and refreshments.
Tickets are $12 for Torrington Historical Society members; $15 for non-members
Purchase tickets by visiting torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Woodbury resident and artist Joel Serota wanted to say thank you to his caregivers at the Hartford HealthCare Center For Cancer Care in Torrington and used one of his paintings to do just that.
After a skin cancer diagnosis later in life, Serota renewed his passion for painting as he found it therapeutic, and donated a print of his “Flags and Facades” painting to Dr. Elizabeth Whalen and the staff at the center where he receives treatments, a hospital announcement said.
“I received the finest level of care from the finest people. Giving back is a worthy tradition that I’ve felt is very important throughout my life and I’m so pleased to share this work with everyone at this wonderful place of healing,” said Serota.
Painted in a style inspired by one of his favorite artists, Camille Pissarro, the piece is a framed print of his original oil on canvas and depicts an early winter morning in New York City, where he worked for many years. A collection of his oil paintings will be exhibited at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury later this year.
The Gaylordsville Fire Department is celebrating is 75th Anniversary of the department, and is hosting a drive-in movie, Dumbo, on Aug. 14 at 8:30 p.m. The event is free and there will be food trucks starting at 6:30 p.m., at 670 Kent Road, Gaylordsville.