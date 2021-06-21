KENT — The 20th annual Mineral and Gem Show will be Saturday, rain or shine, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The event will be held at the museum grounds of the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, 1 mile north of Kent, on Route 7.
The event is sponsored by the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, Inc. and the Danbury Mineralogical Society, to benefit the Connecticut Museum of Mining and Mineral Science.
Rocks, minerals, fossils, and jewelry will be for sale and trade. Participants can tour the new exhibits in the mining museum. There is free admission for visitors. New vendors are welcome.
For additional information, visit www.ctamachinery.com, or on Facebook, or call (860) 927-0050.