NORTHFIELD — Town resident Pamela Goldman believes in using humor to get through life, and has shown that to be the case in a column she wrote during the pandemic that was featured in Katie Couric’s daily online newsletter — “Wake-Up Call.”
The column, called “Ramona on Corona,” included essays with titles such as “A Prisoner of Love and Chicken Soup,” “Thanksgiving-to-Go,” and “The Debacle and T.J. Maxx.”
All 46 essays in the newsletter have recently been compiled into a 180-page book, called “Ramona on Corona and ....” Aside from focusing on the challenges and frustrations of adapting to COVID, the essays are reflections on every-day life.
Couric wrote a forward to the book, in which she said she considers Goldman a “thoroughly modern Erma Bombeck” and the Northfield resident has “memorialized our collective experience with humor and wit.”
The book is published through EBM Publishing at Shakespeare & Company, a Manhattan bookstore. It will be sold on the “Wake-Up Call” and can be purchased on Amazon with proceeds going to Moms Demand Action, a nonprofit organization that promotes gun safety reform.
Goldman knew Couric for many years through her husband Kevin Goldman, a long-time journalist. A mother of two and grandmother of two, Goldman has an extensive professional acting and journalism career that includes writing and producing for CBS news documentaries and Disney. She was also a therapist, practicing for over 20 years.
Goldman said she initially wrote the essays while sheltering at home, as a coping mechanism to get through the pandemic.
“I amused myself throughout the year with my own sense of humor and my own particular insights into what was happening to all of us — not only socially, but politically,” she said.
She sent Couric her first essay to read, portraying the character of Ramona as herself.
“I thought of the name Ramona because it rhymes with Corona and it was sort of catchy,” said Goldman, who moved to Northfield from Manhattan in March 2020, due to the pandemic.
Couric loved the essay, Goldman said, and asked Goldman to write another one.
“I ended up writing one a week for a year,” Goldman said.
The essays, marketed as a humor series, each vary in length from two to three pages.
According to Goldman, the column resonated with the 50-plus age group.
“I am a grandmother to 2- and 5-year-old girls and so I suffered the same pangs of missing them and wanting to hug them, as many other grandparents,” she said.
Other essays were directed to single women, “who were alone and who the pandemic was doubly hard for, in terms of being isolated,” Goldman said.
Additionally, there were essays addressed to younger generations.
The topics for the essays came from “reality,” Goldman said. “They came from my own every-day, boring life — All of the extraordinary, ordinary things that we took for granted before the pandemic that were now not accessible. It was all my experiences, my perceptions, my insights.”
Goldman said she was never at a loss for new topics.
“I developed a schedule where I would face the blank screen on Monday and put down my thoughts almost stream of consciousness,” Goldman said. “I had a deadline on Thursday and I was in the Saturday edition of the newsletter.”
Goldman said she developed a large following through her essays.
“Many people wrote to me and said, ‘I laughed, I cried. You brought a tear of joy to my eye. You brought a tear of happiness,’” Goldman said. “I heard regularly from some people who would email me and we would have an email chain going.”
Goldman wrote her last essay in February.
“As the pandemic wound down, the column had had a good run, through the time that it was needed, so Katie and I felt that it was time to stop writing them,” Goldman said.
According to Goldman, humor is needed in life — for anyone.
“The only way to get through life is with laughter — to somehow find the laughter,” she said. “You may have to dig but it helps — physically, emotionally and mentally. It’s good for the soul.”
She added while there are many aspects of life that can’t be controlled, “we really must think about what, in those situations, what we can control — and follow that path.”