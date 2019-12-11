NEW BRITAIN — Connecticut utility regulators have issued a tentative ruling that would protect hardship electric utility customers from having to deal with third-party electric suppliers.
Tuesday ruling by the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority comes after a lengthy review process that began last year and ruling essentially moves all hardship customers into the standard service rate category.
Standard-offer customers of The United Illuminating Co. and Eversource Energy see the actual cost of power generation passed through to them without any markup by the electric distribution utilities.
Hardship customers generally include those with a documented financial hardship, a certified medical protection, or those who receive public assistance.
A final decision in the case is expected to be released Dec. 18.
State Attoney General William Tong said PURA’s ruling, if approved in its current form, shields some of the state’s most vulnerable utility customer from overcharges. Connecticut’s Office of Consumer Counsel, which represents the interest of utility ratepayers, found that over a two-year period, hardship customers paid $7.2 million more to purchase electricity from third-party suppliers than they would have if they had stayed with the utility standard service rate.
That overcharge translates into an average annual loss of $143 per hardship household, OCC officials found.
“Hardship customers have been systematically targeted and overcharged by third-party suppliers for years, and that needs to stop,” Tong said in a statement issued Tuesday regarding PURA’s tentative ruling. “Shifting hardship customers to the standard service rate puts more money back in families’ pockets where it belongs.”
PURA’s tentative ruling orders that all hardship customers be returned to utility standard service by March 1, 2020. It also orders all hardship customers be prevented from enrolling with a third-party supplier after that date.
Officials with Tong’s office told PURA commissioners the poorest and most vulnerable customers have been disproportionately affected by third-party suppliers. That has diverted funds from ratepayer-funded energy assistance and matching payment programs.
Uncollectable debt resulting from inflated rates is also ultimately paid for by other ratepayers, according to the attorney general’s office.
Houston, Texas-based Direct Energy is one of the third-party electric suppliers participating in the Connecticut market and is part of the Retail Energy Supply Association industry trade group. The trade group released a statement Tuesday saying in part that “all customers deserve the chance to participate in a workable electricity market.”
“As written today, PURA’s proposed final decision would break many existing contracts that go beyond March 1, taking away customers’ right to choose their supplier,” group officials said in a statement. “There are far less disruptive ways to achieve PURA’s goals, and we look forward to working with them to structure a market that benefits all Connecticut customers.“”