Connecticut restaurants, already struggling financially after Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision last month to limit their business to take-out and deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic, got more bad news.
Lamont has extended the ban on dining in at restaurants and bars in the state until May 20. That’s bad news for restaurateurs — especially because the ban now covers both Easter and Mother’s Day, which traditionally are two of the busiest days of the year for dining out.
A National Retail Federation survey projected that on Easter Sunday in 2019, $5.74 billion was spent on food, an average of $48 per person. Of that amount, about 50 percent is spent on dining out, according to officials with the Connecticut Restaurant Association.
David Agostino is co-owner of the Bedford Street Diner in Stamford. Like many, Agostino is still open for take-out food orders and delivery.
But business at the Bedford Street Diner is off by 82 percent since Lamont issued his executive order limiting restaurant operations. And for first time in 13 years, Agostino is facing the prospect of not being able to pay his rent of $12,900 a month.
He has applied for several loans available to small business as a result of the corononavirus crisis. But Agostino said the system for getting the loan money into the hands of the needy businesses is moving incredibly slow.
He has already laid off two of his five full-time employees and greatly reduced the hours of a third. And neither Agostino nor his sisters, who work in the diner with him, has taken a paycheck since the beginning of March.
“I understand what he is trying to do,” said Agostino, who has been a vocal critic of Lamont’s decision to close restaurants and bars. “But unless we get some kind of relief soon, there won’t be many restaurant left come June 1.”
Viron Rondos, owner of Viron Rondo Osteria, said he is hopeful his Cheshire restaurant will make it through the crisis.
“We strongly believe that we are going to be OK when this all over.” Rondos said. “The community has been so very good in supporting us: the delivery and take out business has been much better than we expected.”
Still, even with a stronger than expected takeout and delivery business, he said the restaurant has seen its overall business decline 60 percent to 70 percent.
And unlike Agostino, whose diner carried no debt into the coronavirus pandemic. Viron Rondo Osteria underwent a more than $7 million renovation and expansion, the bulk of which opened last October. The expansion added 8,000 square feet of interior dining and kitchen space and 6,000 square feet of outdoor table and bar space.
Business was booming for Viron Rondo Osteria in the weeks leading up to Lamont’s restrictions on restaurants and bars. On Valentine’s Day, the crowds were so big that loyal customers were waiting an hour beyond their reservation times to be seated.
Now, his staff of 75 is down to 25, but Rondos said he is trying to help the workers he let go make ends meet.
“You can’t live on the $500 a week they get,” he said. “So each week, we give them $100 food cards from here to use.”
To make the takeout and delivery orders for his customers go further, Rondos has reconfigured the menu to include larger family-style servings that will last more than one meal.
The restaurant has been canning fresh tomatoes and offering them for sale as well as bottles of olive oil. And Rondos is selling wine at 50 percent off.
While Agostino and Rondos are dealing with single location restaurants, Thomas Kelly has a much larger task at hand.
Kelly is the founder and president of the Mexicue chain, which has a restaurant on Harbor Point Road in Stamford. The business, which started as a food truck in Manhattan in 2010, also has three New York City locations and one in Washington, D.C.
Before the onset of the coronavirus, Mexicue employed more than 250 people. Now, restricted to offering takeout and delivery at all of its locations, Kelly said Mexicue has bare bones staff and its business is about 5 percent to 10 percent of it was before the pandemic hit.
Kelly said the key to survival of his restaurants — if not the entire industry — depends on the flexibility of landlords.
“One of the critical things to understand is that we’re very much interested in trying to make this work for the long term,” he said. “If that is going to happen, it’s going to be vital that our landlords work with us, not just right now, but going forward. The world’s not going to bounce back to normal this summer once this lifts.”
Kelly said he expects it will take at least several months before business begins to return to normal. And how quickly restaurants bounce back will depend upon how effectively government assistance plans for the industry are implemented and whether other types of relief programs are offered.
“Everyone is waiting to understand what all the impacts will be,” Kelly said.
There are more than 8,500 eating and drinking establishments across the state, and Connecticut’s restaurant industry employs more than 160,000 people. And following Lamont’s announcement extending the restrictions on restaurants and bars, state Sen. Rob Sampson. R-Wolcott, criticized the governor’s action.
“The impact on our economy will be immeasurable,” Sampson said. “Why pinpoint a date seven weeks from now? An additional seven weeks of mandatory and arbitrary shutdown is unacceptable.”
Since the beginning of March, nine restaurants have informed the Connecticut Department of Labor they are closing.
The majority of that total — which includes six Panera locations — are temporary closings with more 300 workers furloughed. The only restaurant closing permanently is 121 Restaurant and Bar at the Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Oxford. A total of 41 people lost their jobs as a result.
But there is concern that the true impact hasn’t yet been felt, in part because the closing of some eateries doesn’t fit the rules of the federal Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act, which is designed to give advance notice of mass layoffs.
The Oxford restaurant is owned by a 20-year-old Westchester County, N.Y., company, the One Twenty One Group. The company has a standalone restaurant in North Salem, N.Y., as well as airport cafes at the Kennedy International and Westchester County airports.
Three percent of all restaurants nationally have closed permanently as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Vanessa Sink, Director of Media Relations for the National Restaurant Association.
“By the end of April, another 11 percent expect to close permanently,” Sink said. “Before the outbreak, there were more than 1 million restaurants in the U.S.”