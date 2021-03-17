‘Consider paying it forward’: Goshen first selectman asks residents to donate stimulus money, if they can

GOSHEN — First Selectman Robert Valentine is asking residents to consider donating some of the next anticipated payment of stimulus money to local non-profits in need.
“It occurs to me that not everyone’s been affected by the pandemic in the same way; I still have my day job, and nothing’s really changed for me,” Valentine said. “If others feel the same way, maybe they’ll think about helping our nonprofits.”
In a letter to residents, Valentine said he also realized many people will welcome the stimulus money.
“In Goshen, like so many places, residents have been adversely affected physically, mentally or financially. While at the same time, our community has been more fortunate than others,” he wrote.
“Now that Congress has passed and the President has signed a COVID Relief package, Goshen residents will soon be receiving $1,400 relief checks,” he wrote. “For those among us who have been less affected than others, I would like to ask that you consider making a donation from your COVID Relief check to one of three local nonprofit organizations: Goshen Good Neighbors, Goshen Community Care and Hospice and the Goshen Fire Company. As the saying goes, consider paying it forward to these organizations that help us when we have need.”
Goshen Community Care and Hospice and Goshen Good Neighbors are organizations that have for years helped residents in times of need. Both have, more recently, seen an increased need, Valentine said.
“One of the things affected was that hospice has been our water sales over the Goshen Fair weekend (on Labor Day weekend),” said Lynn Steinmayer, a member of Goshen Community Care and Hospice. “Between that and Light Up a Life, our major fundraisers, we’ve lost some funding.
“We’ve been doing relatively well financially, but when you lose a fundraiser, it affects how you do things,” Steinmayer said. “We work with seniors, provide education programs, and assist our two churches with their food bank and food pantries, helping to coordinate getting food boxes to people who need them. Anything we receive will go into those programs.”
The Goshen Good Neighbor Fund was started in 1977 by a group of neighbors to wanted to help a neighbor in need. Since then, the nonprofit has helped anyone who, for whatever reason, find themselves in need of emergency financial assistance.
Cate Corwin, treasurer for the Goshen Good Neighbor Fund, said the group is in a similar situation. “We didn’t have our major fundraiser, selling a good neighbor calendar. It gets our name out there and tells people about the services we provide. Basically, we provide for whatever (is) needed; medical equipment, medical expenses, dental costs, sometimes utilities. It’s to help them just get through an emergency, to help them get on their feet.
“We also provide peace and love,” Corwin said. “In a very uncertain time in their life, we’re here to help them through it, with emotional support as well as financial support.”
Valentine praised the work of both organizations. “Good Neighbors do a lot of work, and they do it quietly,” he said. “I know not too long ago, someone was coming home from the hospital, and need a handicapped ramp. Good Neighbors made sure he had one.”
The other nonprofit on Valentine’s list, the Goshen Fire Company, is in need of a new truck, “that will cost north of $800,000,” he said.
“The town budgets for (the fire company), but if people are willing to pay forward to them, it would really help,” Valentin said. “A new truck will need to be purchased in the next two to three years.
“We should remember that they’re available 24-7,” he said. “They do their work every day, and when the siren goes off, we have a need. The cost of fire engines has become astronomical.”
Valentine said anyone is free to donate to whomever they choose, but he focused on these three groups for a reason. “The relief fund (stimulus payments) responds to the results of the pandemic, to help people get over that hump,” he said. “These groups help people when they have a need. That’s why I thought of them.”
Contributions can be mailed to:
The Goshen Community Care & Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 202; Goshen Good Neighbor Fund, Inc, P.O. Box 492; Goshen Fire Company, Inc., 181 Sharon Turnpike, P.O. Box 193, all in Goshen, 06756.
Mark checks in the memo field with “COVID-19 Relief Contribution.”