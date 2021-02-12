Cops: New Milford man arrested for trying to steal thousands of dollars from elderly New Fairfield resident

NEW MILFORD — A town resident is facing identity theft, credit card theft and larceny charges after police say he tried to steal thousands of dollars from an elderly resident.
Raymond George Assad, 25, was arrested Monday following a two-month-long police investigation into an identity and credit card theft complaint filed by an 88-year-old New Fairfield resident back in December.
“While reviewing financial statements, the victim discovered several which were either completed or attempted,” police said.
Through the course of their investigation, police said they determined Assad had attempted to steal approximately $5,700 from the victim “using various online applications.”
After obtaining a warrant for his arrest, police located Assad at a New Milford hotel and took him into custody.
He was charged with second-degree identity theft, criminal attempt to commit first-degree identity theft, illegal taking of a payment card, fifth-degree larceny and criminal attempt to commit third-degree larceny.
Assad was released after posting a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Danbury on March 9.