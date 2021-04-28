CORNWALL — The volunteer fire department’s truck fund makes up a considerable portion of the town’s Five Year Capital Plan, which was unanimously adopted at a special town meeting.
Capital expenses in the plan for Fiscal Year 2022 total $755,000. The plan was recommended by the Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen.
The recent town meeting on the plan was held over Zoom.
In referring to the fire department’s truck fund, First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said, “We put $80,000 a year for this.” He added the town has historically purchased large fire trucks.
Additional items on Cornwall’s plan include school projects, for which $40,000 is budgeted for FY 2022.
School projects can include painting, computers, and roof work, according to Ridgway.
The school is “our most valuable town building financially,” Ridgway said. “It’s also where we have our emergency shelter.”
He noted that $40,000 is budgeted for school capital projects every year.
Highway equipment is budgeted at $100,000 for FY 2022. This amount is for replacing a truck that is more than 15 years old.
“It usually takes us two years to accumulate the money to buy substantial plow trucks that lasts us 15 years or more,” Ridgway said.
A goal of the town is to spread acquisitions out over time so there aren’t huge “spikes or valleys” in capital spending, he said.
For town building upgrades, $125,000 is being allocated to replace the roof and office at the transfer station within the next year. After that work is completed, the town’s next big building renovation is Town Hall, according to Ridgway.
“It’s a beautiful unique building that hasn’t changed too much other than the heating system in the last 114 years, so we are looking at doing a complete renovation,” Ridgway said. “There will be no real structural changes to it. We will hire a professional to analyze it.”
The largest budgeted item on the plan is road improvement, at $300,000 for FY 2022.
“We usually split this between sealing roads like we did this year in Cornwall Bridge and the backside of Cream Hill Road, and some paving projects,” Ridgway said.
Jim Vanicky, DPW highway foreman, said that was a 10-mile route.
“Next year it will be 15. This summer, we’re hoping to pave Town Street, from Yelping Hill Road to the end of the asphalt,” he said. “Then, there will be chip sealing put over Great Hill and College Street next year.”
Additionally, $10,000 has been set aside in the plan for bridges and culverts for FY 2022.
“We are repairing four small bridges in town, mostly doing masonry work — two on Popple Swamp Road, one on West Road, one on Music Mountain Road,” Vanicky said.
The town is also looking at putting some guide rails up, for which it has budgeted $40,000 for FY 2022. Some may be put up on Dibble Hill Road by the 125 area, according to Vanicky.
“The post and cable guide rail systems are outdated,” he said. “There is such a steep drop off there. The town has responsibility in making sure people don’t go off in the abyss.”
He added that, on Ballyhack Road, there’s a pipe with a “pretty severe drop off” that needs to be looked into.
This summer and fall is revaluation, for which $35,000 is budgeted.
“Our assessor is going to revalue all the property in town,” Ridgway said. “Almost all the property in town is worth substantially more than it was last year at this time, so we will be doing a thorough in-house property revaluation We’ve had a very good track record of being fair and accurate on our revaluation.”