CORNWALL — Debby Jones sees a lot of similarities between art and gardening.
The longtime artist, who has a new exhibit at the Cornwall Library, might not paint from inspiration found in her garden, but her two passions share a lot.
“There’s a total crossover. You’re dealing with space and scale and color and light,” said Jones, a Cornwall resident. “It’s dealing with the same principles and everything, but it’s different. I don’t paint flowers usually. There’s certainly a sense of order you have to have in both of them and balance and integrity.”
In the same way that Jones dealt with the initial “chaos” of her garden, she’s done the same with her art.
“It’s like making order out of chaos,” Jones said. “You’ve got to work with it and deal with it and try to reach some kind of balance. That’s sort of the same thing in painting for me, where you try to have little surprises in the painting. You find something different each time. That’s a goal.”
When Jones was younger, she discovered she excelled in art, and went to Skidmore College to study it.
Her career and life has taken her around, including stops in Nashville where she was the graphic designer for Methodist Publishing House and New York where she was a freelance graphic designer for Scholastic Magazines.
Her time in Nashville, she said, was particularly illuminating for her as an artist.
“They had a printing press there in the basement of the publishing house. I was brand new and I knew nothing,” Jones said. “You could design something and you could watch what you designed get printed on the presses. It was a really wonderful experience. They gave me free rein to design almost anything I wanted.”
Jones has adopted a style of painting with Flashe paints, which is a a French vinyl paint. That can be seen in her exhibit at the Cornwall Library, which will remain on display through the end of December. An opening reception is set for Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
“It’s funny because these paintings, all of a sudden with COVID, I don’t know what was going through my head, but I was going for happy stuff,” Jones said. “I started fooling around with these things that look like jelly beans. I started doing one with a stripe pattern.”
From there, Jones said she started to deviate on the theme. Instead of horizontal, it went vertical. Other changes followed, somewhat inspired by her 15-month-old grandson.
“When he was here he would keep wanting to do the same thing again,” Jones said. “He kept wanting to touch the light to see that it would turn the light on. I just kept doing the same thing over and over, which I had not done until then.”
These new paintings, she said, are not her typical style, which makes hanging the works in her exhibit a unique challenge.
But whether she’s painting traditionally or not, all Jones knows is that she needs to keep doing it.
“You have to do it every day or else you lose your train of thought and you lose your mojo,” Jones said. “Once you lose it ... it’s hard to get it back.”