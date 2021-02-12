CORNWALL — Christine Baranski’s annual harvest-time tradition of hosting HVA’s Auction for the Environment will be a winter-time event, virtual and live on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m. There will also be a special pre-auction reception at 3:30 with Christine and Margo Martindale and friends for VIP Sponsor ticket-holders.
The auction for the Environment is HVA’s only fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds will help keep water clean, conserve vital woodlands and meadows, restore and protect streams, and support recreation and education projects across the three-state Housatonic Watershed from the Berkshires and Harlem Valley through western Connecticut to Long Island Sound, an announcement said.
Auction items include offerings such as Family Story Time with Christine, a singing birthday Zoom with Margo, a Q, A. & C .(cocktails) Zoom with Seth Meyers, and a personally curated Paris-Bordeaux adventure, along with offerings from supporters including Litchfield Distillery, Harney & Sons Fine Teas, Kent Wine & Spirits, as well as local shops and restaurants.
“So much is at stake now. With a wonderful network of partners, we’re conserving a woodland corridor that stretches through our watershed and is vital to our climate resilience, to wildlife and drinking water and streams. There are still thousands of acres and hundreds of stream miles to protect to secure a healthier environmental future for this place we love,” said Lynn Werner, HVA’s executive director. “The Auction underwrites all of this work. And this year, no matter where you are, you can zoom into the gala, lend a hand and have some fun at the same time.”
To view auction items as they are added, and to purchase auction tickets, visit www.hvatoday.org and click “Auction Info” on the home page.
Baranski is an HVA Board member and star of CBS’s The Good Fight and recently the movie Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.
Martindale is an American character actress who has appeared on television, film, and onstage.
Founded in 1941, HVA is dedicated to protecting the entire Housatonic River Watershed.