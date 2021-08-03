CORNWALL — The Cornwall Library’s second exhibition since re-opening to the public is on artist Camilla Marie Dahl, who works in two mediums —
sculpture and painting. The work will be on display at the Cornwall Library through August 25.
Much of her sculpture is representational figure work, while her paintings are mostly landscapes. Not just any landscapes though. These are scenes familiar to residents of the Northwest corner, such as late-day light on bales of hay, inspired by Dahl’s hometown of Cornwall. They are depicted in a unique way through her incorporation of mysterious (one might even say symbolic) figures, as well as her choice of materials.
Creatively combining straw, steel, pumice rocks and paint, Dahl says she aims to create “a colorful, introspective reality that is at once inquisitive and calm.” She explains further: “I am working to build a tactile world that celebrates sunlight, stillness, and open space, and is not beholden to our hierarchical understanding of it. Through a blend of traditional and experimental techniques and materials, I build up textural, often sculptural paintings.” Dahl would like viewers to take away from both her bronze and steel sculpture and her painting the “meditative, narrative quality” of the works. Her vision shows wisdom in youth: “I hope to encourage a championing of humility over ego, and a better appreciation for the moments of light, beauty, or
stillness we may encounter in our daily lives.”
Dahl was born in 1993 in Sharon, and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a BS from Skidmore College and an MFA from the New York Academy of Art. She was a recipient of the prestigious Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation grant in both 2019 and 2021 and in 2019 she was awarded a residency at La Ceiba Grafica in Veracruz, Mexico. Camilla’s work is collected internationally. She has exhibited in galleries throughout New York and Connecticut, including the Silvermine Gallery in New Canaan and Five Points in Torrington as well as international exhibits like the IFPDA Print Fair. Last fall, her work was auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York. Her website is: https://www.camillamariedahl.com
The library phone is 860-672-6874.