CORNWALL — The Cornwall Library’s annual Memorial Day weekend book sale will take place outside, in person and under a tent over two weekends.
The sale at the library’s 30 Pine Street location will be held Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It continues Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (when shoppers can fill a bag with books for $5).
There will be books for readers of all levels including mysteries, classic and contemporary fiction, history books, how-tos and more. Art books and special books will be just inside the library (door will stay open).
Hand sanitizer and masks will be available and the event will be following all COVID protocols. All proceeds will benefit the library.