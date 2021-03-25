Cornwall Library to host benefit, virtual talk with interior designer

CORNWALL —At Home with Bunny Williams: A Look at her Personal Collections, in an April 11 virtual conversation with Roxana Robinson, will benefit the Cornwall Library.
The library will host this live via Zoom event, which begins at 3 p.m., at the Falls Village home of the interior designer and her husband, antiques dealer John Rosselli. Williams will discuss some favorite pieces from their collection with their friend, author and professor, Roxana Robinson.
Williams, a consultant for design and decor with clients from around the world, founded her own firm in 1988, after 22 years at the decorating firm Parrish Hadley. Her New York City design office is complemented by a nearby showroom for the Bunny Williams Home line, a collection of furniture, lighting, and accessories bearing her name, and by 100 Main, her shop in downtown Falls Village.
Robinson, a Cornwall resident, teaches literature in the MFA program at Hunter College in New York City and is the author of 10 books — six novels, three story collections and the biography of Georgia O’Keeffe.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by visiting Cornwalllibrary.org.