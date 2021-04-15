Cornwall Library to host British author in virtual talk

CORNWALL — The Cornwall Library will host Simon Winchester, British writer, journalist, broadcaster, and author of 31 books, in a free virtual talk on Saturday, April 24, at 5 p.m.
Winchester will discuss his latest book, “Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World, ” in a conversation with Cornwall resident Jane Garmey on Zoom.
Winchester lives in New York City, where he transitioned from journalist to author, beginning with “The Professor and the Madman” about the history of the Oxford English Dictionary. He has also written “Krakatoa: The Day the World Exploded: August 27, 1883” and “The Map That Changed the World: William Smith and the Birth of Modern Geology.”
Advance registration is required through the library’s website: cornwalllibrary.org/events. Signed copies of Winchester’s books are available at House of Books in Kent. Personalized inscriptions may be requested in advance.