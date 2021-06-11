Cornwall Library to host gardening classes, lectures, tours

CORNWALL — The Cornwall Library is hosting Books and Blooms: Country Gardens 2021: A Benefit for the Cornwall Library from June 18 to June 20.
On June 18, at 5 p.m., there will be a Zoom talk: “George Schoellkopf – Hollister House Garden: 40 Years in the Making.”
Schoellkopf will talk about the creation and evolution of his garden which surrounds an 18th-century house and barns in Washington and was purchased by him in 1978.
Hollister House Garden is now a nonprofit organization and open to the general public.
On Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be self-guided visits of four Cornwall Gardens.
On Sale at the Cornwall Library will be new and out-of-print gardening books. There will be cut flowers arranged and donated by members of the Cornwall Garden Club. On Sunday, June 20, from noon to 4 p.m., take a Hollister House Garden visit. It is open for self-guided tours only. For more information, visit cornwalllibrary.org. Tickets/maps for the garden tour may be picked up at the library on Friday, June 18 from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. or on Saturday, June 19 from 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.