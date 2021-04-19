CORNWALL — The Cornwall Library will host a virtual program called “Forest Forensics” with Tom Wessels on Saturday, May 1, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Wessels, author of “Reading the Forested Landscape; a Natural History of New England” and “Forest Forensics: A Field Guide to Reading the Forested Landscape” will give this free presentation on Zoom.
He will describe how to look at a forest in order to discover what clues are lurking amongst the trees and stone walls, a library announcement said.
This event is co-sponsored by the Cornwall Conservation Trust, which will present photos of Cornwall forests for interpretation.
Wessels is a terrestrial ecologist and professor emeritus at Antioch University New England, where he founded the master’s degree program in conservation biology. He has conducted workshops on ecology and sustainability throughout the country for over three decades. His latest book is “Granite, Fire, and Fog: The Natural and Cultural History of Acadia.”
To register in advance, go the events section of the library’s website at Cornwalllibrary.org/events.
On Saturday, June 5, there will be a guided tour led by Cornwall horticulturalists Deb and Bruce Bennett on CCT’s trails and preserves. It is limited to 15, with standard Covid rules. Tour sign up and details can be found at cornwallconservationtrust.org.