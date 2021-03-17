Cornwall Library to present ‘The Doctors Blackwell’ author in free talk

CORNWALL — Janice P. Nimura, author of “The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine,” will be live on Zoom in conversation with Franny Taliaferro on March 20 at 4 p.m.
This free Cornwall Library program features the author of “Daughters of the Samurai,” who tells the history of Elizabeth and Emily Blackwell, who were the first and third women in the U.S. to earn the M.D. degree, and who founded the first hospital in the U.S. staffed entirely by women. She received a Public Scholar Award from the National Endowment for the Humanities in support of her work on this book.
For decades, Taliaferro was an English teacher and administrator at The Brearley School in New York, where she was Nimura’s college adviser. Taliaferro was a book reviewer whose work appeared in Harper’s, the New York Times, and various other publications. Her husband Lee, and their daughter Cassandra came to Cornwall in 1977 as summer renters and have stayed ever since.
Registration is required online at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcu2sqzMuGNP1TvH6ehcky5uNIFXmQZ0x.