CORNWALL — The Cornwall Library is joining forces with Sharon Audubon for a free interactive Zoom event about winter birds on Feb. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Sharon Audubon naturalist Bethany Sheffer will lead viewers in this program that will teach them about feeding birds this winter (and how to keep those pesky squirrels from jumping into the feeder).
Winter Birds in Our Backyards: Feeding, Observing, and Preserving, part one, is the first of two Zoom programs.
From selecting specific seeds for desired species, to learning key identification markings on feeder birds, to helping conserve bird friends through participation in community science initiatives like Project FeederWatch, attendees may be inspired to install a bird feeder this winter or learn more about the species that are already visiting their yards.
Registration is required for this event by visiting the library website’s events page, www.cornwalllibrary.org/events to register.
Part two is on March 13 from 4 to 5 p.m.