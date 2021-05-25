Cornwall woman organizes vigil to mark one year since George Floyd’s death

CORNWALL — A local resident is organizing a vigil in town Tuesday afternoon in response to the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd.
Floyd died in custody after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.
The vigil, organized by 82-year-old Nita Colgate, will be at 5 p.m. at the Cornwall Bridge Triangle, at the junction of routes 4 and 7 at Cornwall Bridge.
“We are gathering for justice because Black Lives Matter,” said Colgate, who grew up in New York City and was a defense attorney for The Legal Aid Society in the mid-70s.
Colgate will be at the location holding a sign that reads, “George Floyd, May 25, 2020.”
“We will take a half hour, with some flowers, and just stand there in silence and honor Floyd’s life,” she said.
Along with about 10 other area residents, Colgate holds a weekly Black Lives Matter vigil every Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., in the same location. Those gatherings began shortly after Floyd was killed and continued weekly until being put on hold in December due to the weather. They resumed last Sunday.
At the weekly gatherings, the group waves signs with names of individuals nationwide who have been killed by police.
At the gatherings, “We’re really protesting murder,” Colgate said. “People so often say all lives matter. Honestly, there are people that think saying Black Lives Matter is some desire for favorable treatment. It is predominantly Black and brown people who have been so easily killed in police confrontations.”
As a defense attorney, Colgate said she experienced a lot of police confrontations “and I was all washed out,” she said. “I found I was sleeping with clenched fists.”
Colgate said she and the others don’t plan to stop the weekly gatherings any time soon.
“We figured we would have to do this forever,” she said.
While Tuesday is not a day the group would normally meet, Colgate said she “just couldn’t let the day go by” without acknowledging Floyd’s death.
She added her protests are for justice, and not against police. They’re also not intended to draw a large following.
“I’m not trying to get lots of people to come to this at all. I may be the only person there or maybe two or three people,” shes said. “I’m privately doing something that happens to be in a public place.”